Republicans face leadership crisis as Democrats gain tools to challenge Trump's agenda
The midterm election changes the political balance in Washington.
Donald Trump will remain president, but he will no longer have a Republican-controlled Congress to help advance his legislative priorities.
The election was not simply a referendum on the Iran war: Economic anxiety was seen as the most important underlying factor.
The Washington Post cited the economy, inflation and household expenses as key drivers for voter dissatisfaction.
The NPR analysis of the election describes the outcome as a "fundamental change" in Washington's political power structure.
The most dramatic feature of the election was the Democrats' ability to win in states that had strongly supported Trump in 2024.
The seven key Republican-held Senate seats captured by Democrats were:
|State
|Democratic winner
|Political significance
|Texas
|James Talarico
|First Democratic Senate victory since 1988
|Kansas
|Adam Hamilton
|First Democratic senator elected since 1932
|South Carolina
|Annie Andrews
|First Democratic Senate victory since 1998
|Iowa
|Josh Turek
|Major Republican stronghold flipped
|Maine
|Troy Jackson
|Defeated longtime Republican incumbent Susan Collins
|North Carolina
|Roy Cooper
|Flipped a Republican-held seat
|Ohio
|Sherrod Brown
|Former senator returned to Washington
Congressional investigations and opposition to Trump's agenda are expected to define the remainder of his presidency.
US political pundits largely expect Democrats to concentrate on five areas:
(1) Congressional investigations
Democratic committees will gain subpoena powers and greater authority to investigate the administration.
Potential subjects include presidential conduct, government contracts, conflicts of interest, immigration enforcement, federal spending and the administration's handling of the Iran conflict.
(2) Healthcare and social programmes
Democrats have indicated that they want to restore Affordable Care Act premium subsidies and reverse major Medicaid reductions enacted under Trump's domestic legislation.
(3) Cost of living
Expect proposals addressing healthcare costs, household expenses, wages, taxation and the affordability of essential services.
(4) Immigration and government accountability
Democratic lawmakers are expected to scrutinise federal immigration enforcement, detention practices and the administration's use of executive authority.
(5) Foreign policy and Iran
Congressional Democrats will have greater opportunities to demand briefings, scrutinise military spending and question the administration's objectives and strategy.
The NPR analysis of the election describes the outcome as a fundamental change in Washington's political power structure, with congressional investigations and opposition to Trump's agenda likely to define the remainder of his presidency.
A nationwide survey involving more than 90,000 voters, conducted by NORC and research partners for the Post, found that Trump's approval rating stood at approximately 39%, against 61% disapproval. Trends the survey found: More than 50% of voters identified the economy and jobs among their leading concerns. Nearly nine in 10 voters considered the cost of living a major or crucial factor in their decision. Around 80% reported moderate or severe financial hardship associated with inflation. Approximately 60% believed the US decision to attack Iran was wrong. More than a third identified the Iran war as an important issue in their congressional vote. Democrats also performed strongly among voters concerned about healthcare and economic conditions.
Not automatically. The US Constitution gives the president significant independent powers, particularly in foreign policy and executive administration.
However, congressional control gives Democrats important tools:
|State
|Democratic winner
|Political significance
|Texas
|James Talarico
|First Democratic Senate victory since 1988
|Kansas
|Adam Hamilton
|First Democratic senator elected since 1932
|South Carolina
|Annie Andrews
|First Democratic Senate victory since 1998
|Iowa
|Josh Turek
|Major Republican stronghold flipped
|Maine
|Troy Jackson
|Defeated longtime Republican incumbent Susan Collins
|North Carolina
|Roy Cooper
|Flipped a Republican-held seat
|Ohio
|Sherrod Brown
|Former senator returned to Washington
There is an important qualification: Trump retains presidential veto power. Democrats would generally need Republican support to overcome a veto.
Senate procedure also means that many ordinary legislative bills require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, making bipartisan support necessary for much major legislation.
Impeachment is another possibility, but removal requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate. A Democratic majority alone is insufficient.
The practical result is a more constrained presidency, not an immediate transfer of executive power.
The defeat raises serious questions about the future of the Republican Party and Trump's influence over its direction.
Trump's endorsement was an important asset for Republican candidates in 2024. This time, however, several candidates backed by the president lost competitive races.
The defeat also places Republican congressional leadership under pressure.
House Speaker Mike Johnson faces a difficult political reckoning following the loss of the Republican majority. Democrats, meanwhile, are preparing for Jeffries to take over the speakership.
For Republicans, the central question is whether the party should continue following Trump's political strategy or begin preparing for a post-Trump leadership transition.
The result also creates an early test for Vice President Vance, who could become an important figure in determining the party's direction ahead of 2028.
November–December 2026: Final election results
States continue counting ballots, resolving close contests and certifying results. Some races remain uncalled.
December 2026: Congressional transition
Incoming lawmakers organise their leadership teams, committee assignments and legislative priorities.
January 3, 2027: New Congress begins
The 120th US Congress convenes. Democrats are expected to take control of both chambers, subject to final certification and organisation.
January 2027 onwards: Investigations and legislative battles
Democrats begin exercising their committee and oversight powers, while negotiations over federal funding and Trump's legislative agenda become more difficult.
2027–2028: Presidential positioning
Both parties begin preparing for the next presidential election, with the midterm results influencing candidate selection, policy priorities and campaign strategies.