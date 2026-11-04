Midterm elections results: Democrats win US Senate, ending Republican control amid Trump backlash

The elections will drastically shift power in Washington. Democrats had been cautiously optimistic heading into Tuesday as they watched Republicans spend the campaign's final stretch pumping tens of millions of dollars into states and districts that Trump won handily two years ago, and watched Trump campaign across some of the reddest states. They had bet that discontent over Trump's failure to stop inflation and perceptions that he's focused more on gilding the nation's capital than easing their pain at the pump will turn the tide in their favor.