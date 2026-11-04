Trump acknowledges Iran war played role in US midterms defeat

Trump admits Iran war impacted Republican defeat in midterms
US President Donald Trump told Fox News late Tuesday that the Iran war played a role in the stunning midterm election defeat for his Republican Party.
"I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I've done with Iran," Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox.
Reuters reported that Democrats were preparing to take control of both the House and Senate and challenge his legislative agenda.
The Fox News Decision Desk projected Democratic wins in both chambers.
Asked by Bret Baier whether the losses had anything to do with the Iran war, Trump said “a part of this was Iran,” while adding that people understand the importance of what he has done there.
He said he was “a little bit surprised” and that he thought Republicans would do better, pointing to his rallies.
He also said he would accept the results, work with Democrats and see no reason to change his Cabinet.
He added that he would veto legislation he considers “insane.”
On further Iran strikes, he said “we’re going to take a look.”
The war began Feb. 28 with US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and a ceasefire was reached in April. Costs and prices became a political liability.
Cost: The Pentagon estimates the war has cost taxpayers more than $47 billion.
Gas prices: Fox News reported Georgia gas prices near $3.66 a gallon, versus an average of $2.72 in February before the war.
Polling: A Fox News poll found 71% think the administration lacks a plan to end the war. Trump’s approval fell to a record-low 36% in a Fox poll this month.
Election night: The Fox News Voter Poll found young, independent, rural and Hispanic voters turned against Republicans, blaming the Iran war and tariffs. Fox host Sean Hannity said the results would “100 percent” have been different without the war.
The day before the vote, Trump had called the conflict a “very soft war” on “Hannity.”
He insisted nothing had been fired in months, though US forces had struck Iran’s Qeshm Island hours earlier.
Iran policy: Trump has not ruled out new strikes, and Netanyahu is pressing for a major air campaign after the election. Gulf states are preparing for that possibility.
Congress: Once Democrats take control in January, expect war-powers votes, spending oversight and vetoes.
Diplomacy: Qatar-mediated talks continue, with Iran still demanding the US lift its naval blockade.