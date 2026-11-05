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Emirates Group records Dh4.1 billion profit despite regional aviation turmoil

Dubai aviation group reports record revenue despite conflict and high fuel costs

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Emirates Group records Dh4.1 billion profit despite regional aviation turmoil
Emirates

Dubai: Dubai's Emirates Group reported revenue of Dh66.2 billion for the first half of its 2026-27 financial year, with profit before tax reaching Dh4.1 billion, as the Dubai-based aviation group navigated regional challenges and higher fuel costs.

The group, which includes Emirates airline and airport services provider dnata, recorded a profit after tax of Dh3.6 billion for the six months ended September 30, 2026. Its workforce stood at 128,237 employees during the period.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said the half-year performance demonstrated the resilience of the group's business model despite regional challenges and elevated fuel costs.

"The Emirates Group has reported a profit for the first six months of 2026-27 despite regional challenges and high fuel costs. Its half-year performance illustrates the resilience of the Group's business model, and the capabilities of its people," Sheikh Ahmed said.

"We are grateful to the UAE Government for its continued efforts that enable the success of our aviation sector.

"Emirates and dnata remain focused on delivering the best customer experiences, and investing in the capabilities needed for our future growth."

The results come against a challenging operating backdrop for airlines across the Middle East.

More to follow...

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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