Dubai aviation group reports record revenue despite conflict and high fuel costs
Dubai: Dubai's Emirates Group reported revenue of Dh66.2 billion for the first half of its 2026-27 financial year, with profit before tax reaching Dh4.1 billion, as the Dubai-based aviation group navigated regional challenges and higher fuel costs.
The group, which includes Emirates airline and airport services provider dnata, recorded a profit after tax of Dh3.6 billion for the six months ended September 30, 2026. Its workforce stood at 128,237 employees during the period.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said the half-year performance demonstrated the resilience of the group's business model despite regional challenges and elevated fuel costs.
"The Emirates Group has reported a profit for the first six months of 2026-27 despite regional challenges and high fuel costs. Its half-year performance illustrates the resilience of the Group's business model, and the capabilities of its people," Sheikh Ahmed said.
"We are grateful to the UAE Government for its continued efforts that enable the success of our aviation sector.
"Emirates and dnata remain focused on delivering the best customer experiences, and investing in the capabilities needed for our future growth."
The results come against a challenging operating backdrop for airlines across the Middle East.
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