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Emirates Group employees to receive 20-week salary bonus after record profits

Emirates Group has recorded profit before tax of Dh 24.4b despite war

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The Group’s total workforce grew by 8 per cent to 130,919 employees
The Group’s total workforce grew by 8 per cent to 130,919 employees
Emirates

Dubai: The Emirates Group has announced a remarkable 20-week salary bonus for its employees following a record performance in the fiscal year 2025-2026 after the group achieved historic highs in net profits, revenues, and cash balances.

The Emirates Group, comprising of Emirates airline and dnata, its aviation services arm, alongside subsidiaries spanning cargo, catering, travel, and retail operations, reported a record profit before tax of Dh 24.4 billion (up 7 per cent y-o-y, with revenue reaching Dh150.5 billion (up 3 per cent) and cash assets at Dh59.6 billion (up 12 per cent).

In a heartfelt letter to employees, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, wrote, "March 2026 will fade into memory, but we will never forget your bravery and incredible resilience....

"You were called upon during one of the most complex and challenging times in our history and you showed up with commitment and passion. For that, I will remain forever grateful to you.”

The results come despite what the airline described as a “disruptive and challenging” 12th month. Regional aviation, which was enjoying a robust growth period post-Covid, has plunged into chaos after the US-Israel-Iran broke out late-February. It is gradually stabilising after recent disruptions, with airlines restoring schedules and capacity.

Sheikh Ahmed also said in a statement, "We are fortunate to be based in Dubai, where years of infrastructure investments and a cohesive aviation ecosystem has enabled the government to quickly secure safe corridors for commercial flights."

Emirates Group is one of the biggest employers in Dubai. The Group’s workforce grew by 8 per cent to 130,919 employees, reflecting continued recruitment across Emirates and dnata. Last year, the Emirates Group shortlisted 390,000 candidates from 3.5 million applications, onboarding over 9,700 people in the UAE.

According to an October 2024 report by Oxford Economics, commissioned by Emirates and Dubai Airports, the aviation sector—driven largely by the Emirates Group—is a massive driver of Dubai’s economy.

The report also said aviation supports over 630,000 jobs in Dubai, a number projected to increase by 185,000 by 2030. After a turbulent March, Emirates has largely resumed its operations. The airline is now operating to 137 destinations in 72 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Middle East/GCC, the Far East and Australasia.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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