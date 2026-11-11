Afif Saif Al Yafei, Group Chief Executive Officer, said that the double-digit, top-line growth came in “one of the most challenging periods in its 20-year history”. The results are “a testimony to the Group’s operational resilience, integrity, and its real time-relevant range of unique, customer-centric end-to-end solutions, which overcame macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty to reach new levels of income and revenue growth,” he noted.