L’IMAD’s AD Ports offer clears key conditions, settlement due by October 9

L’IMAD’s Dh6.25-a-share AD Ports offer clears key conditions ahead of settlement
Dubai: All key conditions attached to L’IMAD’s voluntary cash offer for the remaining shares in AD Ports Group have been satisfied, with settlement expected to take place no later than October 9, 2026.
The offer is being made by L’IMAD, a sovereign investor of the Government of Abu Dhabi, through its wholly owned subsidiary ADQ.
L’IMAD said the only outstanding requirements are certain routine notifications that still need to be submitted to the Capital Market Authority and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
Settlement will include payment of the offer price and the transfer of the acquired shares to ADQ.
Under the terms of the offer, shareholders who accept are entitled to receive Dh6.25 in cash for each AD Ports Group share tendered.
The offer remains open until 3 pm on September 15, 2026.
L’IMAD, through ADQ, submitted the voluntary tender offer on August 18, seeking to acquire up to 100% of the AD Ports Group shares not already held by ADQ.
AD Ports Group said in a stock market announcement that it had received notification and confirmation from ADQ that all conditions set out in the offer document had been satisfied apart from the customary notifications required to be submitted to the Capital Market Authority and ADX.
With the key conditions satisfied, payment of the offer price and transfer of the acquired shares to ADQ are expected to take place no later than October 9.