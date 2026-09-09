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IHC moves to acquire 80% of Marlan Space in major UAE satellite push

Deal adds satellites, AI-enabled Earth observation and advanced manufacturing

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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IHC moves to acquire 80% of Marlan Space in major UAE satellite push
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Dubai: IHC is moving to acquire an 80% stake in the holding company behind UAE-based Marlan Space, giving the Abu Dhabi investment group a majority position in a business spanning satellite manufacturing, Earth observation, advanced computing and space infrastructure.

The acquisition is being pursued through IHC’s wholly owned subsidiary International Tech Group SP LLC, which is in the process of acquiring the stake in Marlan Holding RSC Ltd, subject to regulatory approvals.

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The deal would expand IHC’s technology portfolio into deeptech and the new space economy, bringing satellite infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and emerging space technologies into the group’s wider investments across artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies.

Satellites built in Abu Dhabi

Marlan Space operates and invests across space systems, autonomous operations and advanced compute, with one of its main businesses already manufacturing satellite systems in Abu Dhabi.

The company founded Orbitworks through a joint venture with US-based Loft Orbital, creating what it describes as the Middle East’s first private space infrastructure company.

Orbitworks designs, builds, tests and operates satellite systems from its assembly, integration and testing facility in KEZAD, with the operation supporting the production and deployment of satellite constellations for regional and international customers.

Its flagship Altair programme is an AI-enabled Earth observation constellation comprising multiple satellites. The system combines optical, hyperspectral, thermal, infrared and passive RF payloads with onboard processing.

The first Altair satellite has been completed, while additional satellites are being assembled in Abu Dhabi.

Space is becoming an increasingly important part of the global technology and infrastructure landscape, with applications extending across communications, Earth observation, data, AI and many other sectors. Marlan Space has built a strong platform in this emerging ecosystem, combining technology, infrastructure and international partnerships. This acquisition gives IHC a strategic position in the new space economy and provides Marlan Space with access to the Group’s capital, capabilities and Dynamic Value Networks to accelerate its next phase of growth.
Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC

Majority shareholder for Marlan Space

The transaction would give Marlan Space access to IHC’s capital and wider group capabilities while retaining its focus on developing space infrastructure and technologies from Abu Dhabi.

With IHC as our majority shareholder, we will have an even stronger platform to scale our capabilities, deepen our partnerships and pursue opportunities across the global space economy. Our focus remains on building infrastructure and technologies that can serve the UAE while competing globally.
Hamdullah Mohib, CEO of Marlan Space

IHC expands its technology portfolio

IHC said the acquisition will give it a platform for investment and growth across satellite infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and emerging space technologies.

Marlan Space’s partnership with Loft Orbital provides an international technology connection for Orbitworks and supports the deployment of satellites through flexible and standardised infrastructure.

IHC also plans to connect Marlan Space with capabilities across its wider portfolio, including technology, data and infrastructure, where satellite-based capabilities can be applied.

The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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