Beneficial ownership stays unchanged, while Royal Group continues to operate
Dubai: Abu Dhabi-listed IHC has confirmed Fount Trust as its ultimate parent following a restructuring above Royal Group, while saying the change does not alter its ultimate beneficial ownership, operations or strategy.
Royal Group will continue to exist and operate under the new structure, which IHC said has been designed to support continuity of ownership and long-term stewardship across generations.
The ownership chain remains unchanged up to Royal Group. Pal Group of Companies continues to be IHC’s majority shareholder, while Royal Group remains the majority shareholder of Pal Group of Companies.
Following the restructuring, Royal Group now sits under Fount Trust as its ultimate parent.
IHC said there will be no change to its business activities, strategy or day-to-day operations.
Its Board of Directors and executive management will continue to run the company under its existing corporate governance framework, while IHC remains listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements that apply to an ADX-listed company.
The company said its focus remains on building long-term value for shareholders across its portfolio and international investment platform.
Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said the new structure was intended to give the group a framework that could continue beyond the involvement of any one individual.
“Our responsibility is to build an institution capable of creating value over generations. That requires clear responsibilities and an ownership framework that can endure as people and circumstances change.”
He added, “The establishment of Fount Trust provides a framework for long-term stewardship, while Royal Group continues to operate and fulfil its role within the ownership structure.”
IHC said the restructuring does not result in any change to its ultimate beneficial owner.
The company said the framework is intended to provide a consistent ownership base for long-term stewardship, particularly for a business operating with long investment horizons.
IHC also said continuity in ownership can support patient investment, longer-term partnerships and the development of capabilities over time, while maintaining alignment of ownership interests.
The structure is designed to combine continuity with flexibility, with responsibilities and accountability remaining clearly defined while authorised decision-makers retain the ability to respond to changing markets and investment opportunities.
Shueb said IHC’s Board and management will continue to focus on the company’s existing priorities.
“For IHC, our Board and management remain focused on disciplined execution, the ability to adapt and invest, and building lasting value for our shareholders.”
IHC said its Board and management will continue to exercise their respective responsibilities through the company’s existing governance and approval processes.