Abu Dhabi's IHC, Emaar's Alabbar look to buy Dubai-based conglomerate IFFCO

Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) and Dubai businessman Mohamed Alabbar are among parties that have expressed preliminary interest in acquiring all or part of UAE food and consumer goods giant IFFCO, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Among the company's key lenders are HSBC and Emirates NBD, according to both Bloomberg. Provisional liquidation is not equivalent to winding up the business. Rather, it is designed to preserve value and provide breathing space for creditors and stakeholders to assess restructuring or sale options.

The Isle of Man High Court subsequently placed IFFCO into provisional liquidation and appointed restructuring specialists from FTI Consulting to oversee the process. The objective is to safeguard assets and provide a framework for evaluating restructuring proposals while operations continue.

Creditors filed insolvency petitions in the Isle of Man and Singapore after negotiations with the company stalled. The proceedings relate to debt estimated at around $2 billion.

Alabbar told Bloomberg he had sent letters to IFFCO's board members and lending banks expressing interest in acquiring the whole business. IFFCO declined to comment, while representatives of IHC and the company's lenders did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

According to Bloomberg, discussions remain preliminary and no formal offers have been submitted. The report said potential investors are assessing either the entire business or selected assets, with any transaction likely dependent on the outcome of ongoing insolvency proceedings.

The interest emerges as IFFCO navigates court-supervised restructuring proceedings tied to approximately $2 billion in debt, placing one of the UAE's largest privately held manufacturing groups at the center of what could become a significant corporate transaction.

The future ownership of IFFCO is expected to become clearer as court proceedings progress and creditors evaluate options to maximise recoveries while preserving value in one of the UAE's best-known privately held industrial groups.

The reported interest from IHC and Alabbar highlights the strategic value investors continue to see in large-scale food manufacturing businesses despite challenging market conditions and ongoing restructuring pressures.

Alabbar is the founder of Emaar Properties and a major shareholder in Americana Restaurants, the Middle East operator of KFC and Pizza Hut. He also co-founded regional e-commerce platform Noon alongside Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

IHC, chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has expanded rapidly in recent years through investments across sectors including food, healthcare, infrastructure, technology and energy. The company has become one of the UAE's most valuable listed firms.

No final decisions have been made, and there is no certainty that current discussions will result in a transaction, according to Bloomberg's sources.

The combination of established consumer brands, manufacturing infrastructure and regional distribution capabilities is likely to attract interest from strategic and financial investors seeking exposure to the Gulf's consumer and food sectors.

Bloomberg reported that IFFCO's assets could be worth several billion dollars, although any valuation would depend on the outcome of restructuring efforts and the future shape of the business.

The company owns brands including London Dairy and operates across multiple sectors, including edible oils, food ingredients, consumer foods, packaging, chemicals and logistics. According to company information cited by Bloomberg, IFFCO traces its origins to India's Allana Group, an agricultural commodities business established in 1865.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.