“The harder you work, the luckier you will get,” he said. “There’s a saying, hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard, and this is why I like to hire Indians, because they answer the phone even at one o’clock in the morning.”

“You need to check your work. You need to study every opportunity and know where to take risks and bring people and monitor their work and keep pushing,” he said.

Speaking at the Make it in the Emirates summit in Abu Dhabi, Alabbar said companies that want to grow through disruption need teams that keep moving, keep checking their work and stay close to risk when conditions change.

“We care about our reputation among the society in front of our leadership,” he said. “It’s important for us to always be up to this or to live up to these names and the name of our country.”

“In the first week, we sent emails to everyone, all the employees. We told them, we are not laying off any one of the workforce. We are not cutting their salaries,” he said.

“If the organisation cannot learn from what is happening, and I’m sure everyone is learning, but do we have staff that can learn from this and prepare the organisation? Yes,” he said.

“You want to go fast, take the money from the table, but there is a process,” Alabbar said. “You have to manage cost, you have to manage technology, you have to manage risks. You have to follow the market on daily basis.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.