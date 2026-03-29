This is how Dubai’s economic model shows strength

As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, they said Dubai is not only well-positioned to navigate uncertainty but also to seize new opportunities, reinforcing its status as a competitive, future-ready, and globally connected business huA defining feature of Dubai’s economic strength, according to the leaders, is its ability to act swiftly and decisively. By aligning government policies with private sector needs, the emirate has created a business ecosystem that is both responsive and future-ready. This has allowed companies across sectors to adapt quickly, maintain high service standards, and continue expanding despite external pressures.