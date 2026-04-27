CFI reports record-breaking trading volume of $2.3tn in Q1

This is also reflected in the level of activity across the platform: 37.2 million+ trades executed, up 75 per cent year-on-year and 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter; 866,483 funding transactions, up 48 per cent year-on-year and 26 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Over 90 per cent of trading activity was conducted via mobile platforms, highlighting the importance of mobile as a primary channel for client engagement.

“Crossing the $2.3 trillion mark so early in the year is a proud moment for our teams,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “The record volumes and the continued growth in client activity and funding reflect the strength of our platform and the trust our clients place in us.

“We remain committed to delivering trading solutions that are practical, reliable and built around our clients’ needs, while continuing to invest in and evolve our infrastructure to support long-term growth across global markets.”

Expanding global footprint and local focus