CFI expands into Colombia and appoints Simon Knudson as CEO

Operating from Bogotá, CFI Colombia will provide clients with access to a wide range of financial instruments, supported by advanced trading technology, fast and reliable execution, and a seamless client experience. As part of this expansion, CFI has appointed Simon Knudson as Chief Executive Officer of CFI Colombia. With strong experience in financial markets and a deep understanding of the local landscape, Knudson will lead the efforts to build and grow its presence in the country.

“Colombia is an important market for the group,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “We continue to see strong momentum across Latin America, driven by increasing interest in trading, improving digital infrastructure, and a new generation of traders and investors entering the market. Our entry into Colombia reflects our long-term commitment to the region. By combining our global expertise with strong local leadership, we aim to deliver a trading experience that is reliable, transparent, and built around the needs of today’s investors.”