Kazakhstan at the heart of inDrive’s global push toward a user-driven super-app

inDrive expands in Mideast, strengthens user-driven model in Kazakhstan
inDrive is one of the world’s leading ride-hailing platforms, with Kazakhstan a key market in its global growth. Building on a model centred on user choice, transparency and fairness, the company launched in Astana in 2014, marking its first international expansion. Since then, inDrive has scaled rapidly, achieving unicorn status in 2021 and expanding to 49 countries, with Saudi Arabia its most recent addition.
“Our technology is sophisticated and very different from competitors,” says Country Manager Aray Bekembayev, highlighting a model where passengers and drivers negotiate fares directly rather than relying on algorithms. This approach underpins all its verticals, including couriers, cargo and groceries. The company’s app ranks second after Uber globally and surpassed seven billion completed deals in November 2025.
We are evolving toward a super-app model to expand our services.Aray Bekembayev, Country Manager - inDrive
“Our key principle is freedom of choice,” Bekembayev adds. Supported by continued investment in technology and new services, and extensive social-impact initiatives through its inVision platform, inDrive aims to go beyond ride hailing. “Our global mission is to positively impact the lives of one billion people in 2030,” says Bekembayev. “We know this impact cannot come solely from a technical ride-hailing solution, so we are evolving toward a super-app model to expand our services.”