Kazakhstan at the heart of inDrive’s global push toward a user-driven super-app

“Our key principle is freedom of choice,” Bekembayev adds. Supported by continued investment in technology and new services, and extensive social-impact initiatives through its inVision platform, inDrive aims to go beyond ride hailing. “Our global mission is to positively impact the lives of one billion people in 2030,” says Bekembayev. “We know this impact cannot come solely from a technical ride-hailing solution, so we are evolving toward a super-app model to expand our services.”