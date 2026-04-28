Apple’s new App Store subscription model could change how users pay for apps

For developers, the model could improve retention by locking in longer customer commitments without the friction of large upfront annual payments. For users, it lowers the barrier to accessing discounted annual plans by spreading costs over 12 months—similar to financing models already common in software services like Adobe’s Creative Cloud and enterprise SaaS subscriptions. That hybrid approach—monthly billing with annual commitment—has become a proven formula across software, and Apple is now formalizing it at App Store scale.