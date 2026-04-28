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Apple’s new App Store subscription model could change how users pay for apps

Developers can now offer annual pricing with monthly payments—and a 12-month lock-in

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Monthly billing meets annual commitment in Apple’s biggest subscription shift yet.
Monthly billing meets annual commitment in Apple’s biggest subscription shift yet.
Pexel.com

For years, app subscriptions have largely forced a binary choice: pay monthly at a higher rate or pay annually upfront for a discount. Apple is now trying to create a middle path.

The company has introduced a new App Store billing model that allows developers to offer monthly payments tied to a 12-month commitment—essentially annual pricing, broken into smaller installments. The feature is now live for developer testing in App Store Connect and Xcode, with a broader rollout expected alongside iOS 26.5 next month.

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At first glance, the move looks like a simple pricing tweak. In reality, it marks a meaningful shift in how Apple is reshaping subscription economics on its platform.

For developers, the model could improve retention by locking in longer customer commitments without the friction of large upfront annual payments. For users, it lowers the barrier to accessing discounted annual plans by spreading costs over 12 months—similar to financing models already common in software services like Adobe’s Creative Cloud and enterprise SaaS subscriptions. That hybrid approach—monthly billing with annual commitment—has become a proven formula across software, and Apple is now formalizing it at App Store scale.

Apple says subscribers will be able to clearly track completed and remaining payments from their account settings, while reminder notifications will be sent ahead of renewals—an apparent effort to avoid criticism around opaque subscription terms.

The rollout, however, comes with an unusual caveat: the feature will launch globally, but not initially in the United States and Singapore. Apple has not explained the exclusion, prompting speculation that regulatory, disclosure, or billing compliance requirements may still be under review in those markets.

The timing is notable. Subscription fatigue is growing, but so is developer dependence on recurring revenue. Apple’s answer is not to reduce subscriptions—it is to make long-term subscriptions feel more accessible at checkout.

In other words, the App Store is borrowing a page from SaaS: lower monthly friction, longer customer commitment, steadier revenue.

That may prove attractive to developers. Whether users embrace another subscription variation is a different question entirely. Community reaction has already split between those who see “annual savings paid monthly” and those wary of deeper lock-in.

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