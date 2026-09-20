The conference is taking place until September 20, 2026, at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi
Supported and overseen by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the second edition of the Trust Fertility and Gynecology Conference 2026 opened on Saturday at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi.
Organised by the Trust Fertility Center at Burjeel Medical City, part of Burjeel Holdings, the three-day conference is being held under the theme, “Trust in Scientific Evidence… Excellence in Practice”, highlighting the importance of advancing evidence-based medical practices and enhancing the quality of care in fertility and reproductive health.
The opening was attended by Sheikha Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions; Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre; and senior executives from Burjeel Holdings.
The conference, supported by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, brings together more than 800 experts and specialists in fertility, reproductive health, obstetrics and gynaecology, embryology and related disciplines.
It features 85 speakers from 22 countries, including leading experts from the UK, the US, France, Italy and Greece, alongside prominent UAE experts and specialists working in the country.
1. Advancing reproductive healthcare
The conference aims to facilitate the exchange of evidence-based practices and the latest medical knowledge, with the goal of contributing to improved fertility treatment outcomes while supporting maternal and fetal health.
2. Practical training workshops
The programme includes intensive hands-on sessions designed to enhance participants’ clinical and surgical skills, as well as specialised courses covering the accreditation of IVF laboratories and the publication of medical research in internationally peer-reviewed journals.
3. Strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global medical hub
Hosting the conference highlights Abu Dhabi’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and capabilities, further supporting the emirate’s role as a regional destination for medical tourism and specialised scientific and medical research.
The Trust Fertility and Gynecology Conference 2026 represents another step in ongoing efforts to advance obstetrics, gynaecology and assisted reproductive medicine through support for research and the adoption of the latest scientific innovations.
Conference theme: The conference is being held under the theme “Trust in Scientific Evidence… Excellence in Practice.”
International participation: The event brings together more than 800 experts and specialists and 85 speakers representing around 22 countries to discuss the latest developments, technologies and medical practices.
Venue and dates: The conference is taking place from September 18 to 20, 2026, at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi.
1. Assisted reproductive technologies (IVF)
The programme features discussions, studies and scientific research on the latest ovarian stimulation protocols, as well as applications of artificial intelligence in embryology laboratories to enhance embryo assessment and selection.
2. Advanced fertility-preserving surgery
Sessions examine scientific developments in minimally invasive and microsurgical procedures, including laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgery, aimed at correcting reproductive tract abnormalities and treating conditions such as uterine adhesions and endometriosis.
3. Fertility and tissue preservation
Experts will discuss the latest techniques in oocyte cryopreservation and the preservation and freezing of ovarian tissue for patients undergoing cancer treatment or facing specific medical conditions.
4. Endometriosis management
The conference addresses strategies for managing endometriosis, including its impact on fertility and ovarian reserve, as well as contemporary approaches to diagnosis and treatment.