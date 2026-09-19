Dubai's Atlantis The Royal ranks 4th in 50 Best Hotels 2026, wins two top awards

The 2026 list was announced on 15 September at Les Salles du Carrousel in Paris, the first time the ceremony has been held outside London since it launched in 2023. Rosewood Hong Kong retained the No. 1 spot for a second consecutive year. Capella Bangkok placed second and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River placed third. Atlantis The Royal followed at No. 4, ahead of Passalacqua on Lake Como at No. 5 and Rosewood São Paulo at No. 6.