WTA 2026: Bloomfields Holiday Homes recognised as leading short-term rental management company

Recognition marks a milestone as Bloomfields expands across the UAE holiday homes sector
Bloomfields Holiday Homes has been recognised as Dubai’s Leading Short-Term Rental Management Company 2026 at the 33rd World Travel Awards ceremony held in Dubai, marking a significant milestone for the UAE-based company as it continues to grow within the UAE’s short-term rental and holiday homes sector.
The award was presented to Mr. Adnan Yassin, CEO of Bloomfields Holiday Homes, alongside Khair El Najjar, General Manager, and Mohammad Areeb, Head of Marketing & Systems, by Graham Cooke, Founder of the World Travel Awards.
The recognition comes as UAE’s tourism and hospitality landscape continues to evolve, with professionally managed short-term accommodation becoming an increasingly important part of the visitor experience. For Bloomfields, the award represents recognition of its journey and its focus on managing accommodation for both tourists and business travellers visiting the UAE.
Commenting on the achievement, Adnan Yassin, CEO of Bloomfields Holiday Homes, said: “This is an honour to receive this award, and we consider it a recognition of our journey as one of the largest holiday homes management companies in the UAE. We are consistently striving to achieve greater heights and are actively working to accommodate more tourists and business travellers this year.”
Bloomfields Holiday Homes provides short- and mid-term accommodation management, with a focus on professionally managed properties and guest experiences. The company has been expanding its presence in the UAE while developing its portfolio to respond to the changing requirements of visitors seeking alternatives to traditional hotel accommodation.
For Bloomfields, the World Travel Awards recognition provides an opportunity to build on its existing operations and continue expanding its portfolio across the UAE. The company said it remains focused on service quality, guest experience and accommodating a growing number of tourists and business travellers.
The company’s leadership views the award as part of its broader growth journey rather than an endpoint, with further expansion and development of its holiday homes offering remaining a key focus.
As UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global tourism and business destination, Bloomfields Holiday Homes aims to contribute to the hospitality ecosystem through professionally managed short- and mid-term accommodation.