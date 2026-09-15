How Emirates, Etihad and travel sites are pricing in new Jaywan card perks
Planning your next trip from the UAE? Your Jaywan card could now do more than simply pay for your flight.
The UAE’s domestic card scheme is being rolled out as a payment option with major airlines and travel platforms, with some cardholders also eligible for flight, hotel and travel-related discounts.
But the savings are not available on every ticket. Here is what UAE travellers need to know.
From September 16, 2026, Emirates will accept Jaywan cards for flight bookings from Dubai. The airline is offering a limited-time launch discount across all cabin classes on eligible one-way and return flights departing from Dubai.
The offer applies to bookings made between September 16, 2026 and August 31, 2027, with travel permitted until February 29, 2028.
All Jaywan cards are accepted, including the Jaywan Royal Debit Card, Jaywan Prestige Debit Card and Jaywan Prepaid Card.
Travellers booking through emirates.com can enter their Jaywan card details at checkout. Physical cards can also be used at Emirates retail stores, subject to verification.
Etihad Airways has also added Jaywan as a payment option on etihad.com, allowing customers to use the UAE card scheme when booking flights across its network.
Jaywan Royal cardholders who are Etihad Guest members will also have access to upcoming exclusive fare discounts on Comfort and Deluxe fares, along with priority-access benefits.
In addition, eligible Jaywan cardholders can receive up to 10 per cent off qualifying Etihad Comfort and Deluxe fares.
Jaywan Prestige and Royal cardholders can receive a continuing seven per cent discount on eligible flights booked through Trip.com. A similar seven per cent discount applies to qualifying hotel bookings through the platform.
Soon, you will be able to use your Jaywan card outside the UAE.
In August, Al Etihad Payments announced an agreement with UnionPay International that will allow UAE cardholders to use Jaywan mono-badged cards at more than 100 million points of sale and 1.8 million ATMs across more than 183 countries and regions.
When you use your Jaywan card overseas, the transaction is routed through UnionPay to the UAE National Switch, operated by Al Etihad Payments, allowing the payment to be processed through the UAE’s domestic payments infrastructure.
Travel benefits go beyond flight discounts.
Eligible Jaywan Royal cards provide access to more than 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences through Priority Pass. Complimentary visits, guest charges and any spending requirements can vary, so check the terms with your card issuer.
Jaywan also advertises travel insurance through Sukoon. Before relying on it, check the policy conditions, including whether the entire trip must be paid for using the card and what is covered, such as medical emergencies, cancellations or delayed baggage.