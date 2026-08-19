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Etihad passengers can now book flights with Jaywan cards

Jaywan Royal cardholders will also get fare discounts and priority benefits soon

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Etihad passengers can now book flights with Jaywan cards

Dubai: UAE customers can now use Jaywan cards to pay for Etihad Airways flights directly on the airline’s website, making Etihad the first airline to accept the UAE’s national domestic card scheme for flight bookings.

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The payment option is available now on etihad.com and can be used to book flights across Etihad’s full route network.

Customers selecting Jaywan at checkout will be able to complete their booking directly through the airline’s website, adding another payment option for UAE-based travellers.

Royal card benefits coming next

Jaywan Royal cardholders are also set to receive additional Etihad benefits, including exclusive discounts on Comfort and Deluxe fares and priority access benefits.

Etihad said these benefits will be introduced soon.

Being the first airline to accept Jaywan payments is a proud moment reflecting our commitment to deliver greater choice and convenience for our guests, while rewarding loyal travellers. This is the first step in our partnership with Al Etihad Payments, and a demonstration of how closely Etihad is aligned with the UAE's strategic growth and integration across sectors. UAE-based guests can now book with us using a payment method built specifically for them, and it's a move towards a broader offering that will soon reward our Etihad Guest members holding Jaywan Royal cards with exclusive fare discounts and priority benefits
Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways

The move follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Etihad and Al Etihad Payments in October last year.

Jaywan rollout continues

Jaywan is operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, and officially launched in July 2026.

Banks and licensed financial institutions are continuing to roll out the card across the UAE.

A strong cardholder proposition is an important part of how Jaywan delivers value as the UAE’s domestic card scheme. Our partnership with Etihad Airways adds direct value as Jaywan cardholders can use their cards to book flights, and Jaywan Royal cardholders gain exclusive fare discounts and priority benefits. Everyday payment utility combined with benefits that matter to customers in the UAE is what the Jaywan proposition is built around.
Andrea Cianchetti, Chief Products Officer at Al Etihad Payments

Etihad said the Jaywan payment option has been integrated into its website checkout and is available across its entire network.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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