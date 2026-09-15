Emirates to accept Jaywan cards from September 16 with special fares

UAE travellers can use Jaywan online and in stores, with special fares also available
Dubai: UAE travellers will be able to use Jaywan cards to pay for Emirates flights from September 16, giving customers another local payment option when booking online or at the airline’s retail stores.
Emirates and Al Etihad Payments have signed an agreement to add Jaywan, the UAE’s national card scheme, to the airline’s payment options for customers booking travel from Dubai.
Customers using emirates.com will be able to enter their Jaywan card details at checkout, while Emirates Retail stores will accept physical Jaywan cards after verification by staff.
The airline will accept all Jaywan cards, including the Jaywan Royal Debit Card, Jaywan Prestige Debit Card and Jaywan Prepaid Card.
Jaywan cardholders will also be able to access discounts across all cabin classes and most fare types on one-way and return journeys from Dubai.
The offer applies to bookings made between September 16, 2026 and August 31, 2027, with travel permitted until February 29, 2028.
Special fares will be available through Emirates Retail stores, while online availability is due to follow.
We've been working with partners across the UAE's digital payments ecosystem to accelerate cashless adoption within travel, and accepting Jaywan is one step further in delivering on our commitment. Our partnership with Al Etihad Payments and Jaywan also plays a part in strengthening the financial infrastructure the UAE is building for the years ahead.Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer
The agreement extends Emirates’ work to add digital payment options for customers in the UAE.
The airline signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Finance in October 2025 to promote the Dubai Cashless Strategy among international visitors. Emirates also launched Crypto.com Pay in July, allowing eligible UAE residents to use the payment option on emirates.com and the Emirates app.
he acceptance of Jaywan cards across emirates.com and Emirates’ retail stores gives Jaywan Cardholders greater choice, flexibility and convenience, enabling them to pay seamlessly whether booking online or purchasing in person. Combined with access to exclusive fares across all cabin classes, this partnership demonstrates how Jaywan can connect everyday payments with meaningful benefits and experiences for cardholders.Dr. Tariq Al Hawi, Chief Operating Officer at Al Etihad Payments
Jaywan was introduced by Al Etihad Payments as the UAE’s domestic card scheme and is designed to process local transactions within the country’s payments infrastructure.
Cards are issued by major UAE banks and are accepted across a growing range of businesses, including ride-hailing and car rental companies, restaurants, attractions, healthcare providers, pharmacies and retailers.