Etihad is the first airline to accept Jaywan, as the UAE card scheme expands online
Dubai: More UAE companies are now accepting Jaywan, the country's domestic card scheme, with national airline Etihad Airways becoming the first airline to allow customers to use Jaywan cards to book flights.
The expansion now includes Majid Al Futtaim's retail, leisure, hotel and entertainment destinations, while payment providers including Network International and Telr have enabled Jaywan across online merchant networks.
The developments come as the UAE's national card scheme expands its acceptance across everyday payments, from airline tickets and shopping to e-commerce.
Jaywan is operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE. The scheme officially launched in July 2026, with banks and licensed financial institutions rolling out cards in phases.
The broader objective is to create a locally operated payment network designed around UAE needs, reduce transaction costs, improve domestic payment processing, and strengthen the country’s digital payments infrastructure.
Etihad customers in the UAE can now select Jaywan as a payment option when booking flights directly through etihad.com, with the option available across the airline’s full route network.
The airline is the first carrier to accept the UAE card scheme for flight bookings.
Mark Potter, Managing Director of Etihad Guest at Etihad Airways, said the move would give UAE-based customers another payment option while laying the groundwork for additional benefits.
“Being the first airline to accept Jaywan payments is a proud moment reflecting our commitment to deliver greater choice and convenience for our guests, while rewarding loyal travellers.”
Etihad also plans to introduce benefits for Jaywan Royal cardholders, including exclusive fare discounts on Comfort and Deluxe fares and priority access benefits.
Jaywan is also being accepted across more than 200 Majid Al Futtaim destinations in the UAE, covering its retail, leisure, hotels and entertainment businesses.
Darren Taylor, Senior Vice President, Share Rewards and Customer Solutions at Majid Al Futtaim, said, “Enabling Jaywan acceptance across our destinations gives customers more ways to pay while maintaining the seamless experience they expect from us.”
He said the move could also help the company reduce transaction costs and accelerate settlement for domestic payments.
For consumers, the significance is that Jaywan is moving beyond being simply a new card issued by UAE financial institutions and into more places where people actually spend.
Andrea Cianchetti, chief products officer at Al Etihad Payments, said merchant acceptance was critical to making the scheme useful to customers. “Merchant acceptance is where a card scheme becomes real for customers,” he said.
He added that the focus was on expanding acceptance across merchants, issuers and everyday transactions.
Jaywan is also being expanded into online shopping.
Network International has integrated Jaywan into its e-commerce payment gateway, allowing cardholders to use the cards across thousands of online merchants in the UAE. The company said merchants will not face additional fees for Jaywan transactions processed through its gateway.
Pinar Alpay, group chief product and marketing officer at Network International, said, “Extending Jaywan acceptance to online payments is a natural next step in our work with Al Etihad Payments.”
The company said the move gives customers a more consistent payment experience across in-person and online transactions.
Payment gateway Telr has also enabled Jaywan across its UAE merchant network, allowing businesses using its platform to accept the cards.
Jaywan's reach is also being extended beyond the UAE.
Under an agreement between Al Etihad Payments and UnionPay International, UAE cardholders will eventually be able to use mono-badged Jaywan cards at more than 100 million points of sale and 1.8 million ATMs across more than 183 countries and regions.
Transactions made outside the UAE will be routed through UnionPay to the UAE National Switch operated by Al Etihad Payments.
The agreement builds on an existing partnership allowing UAE financial institutions to issue co-badged Jaywan-UnionPay cards. Under that arrangement, domestic transactions are processed through Jaywan, while international transactions use the UnionPay International network.