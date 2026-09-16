Patrick J. Adams, aka Mike Ross from Suits, spotted at Carbone Dubai

Carbone Dubai, the Middle East outpost of the cult New York restaurant, has become known as one of the city's prime celebrity-spotting venues since opening at Atlantis The Royal. The restaurant has previously drawn high-profile visits, including from Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose appearance at the venue set off what's locally been dubbed the "Fazza effect," a noticeable surge in attention and reservations following his visits to restaurants around the city.