Patrick J. Adams, aka Mike Ross from Suits, spotted at Carbone Dubai

The Suits actor was seen dining at Atlantis The Royal's celebrity favourite, Carbone
Dubai: Patrick J. Adams, best known as Mike Ross from Suits, was spotted dining at Carbone inside Atlantis The Royal this week, adding his name to the growing list of Hollywood stars making appearances in Dubai.
Adams was seen arriving at the Italian-American restaurant, one of Dubai's most talked-about celebrity dining spots since it opened at Atlantis The Royal. Footage of the visit quickly circulated on social media, with fans reacting to the actor's appearance in the city. Carbone Dubai has built a reputation over the past year as something of a magnet for visiting celebrities.
He wasn't the only familiar face in town this week either. Adams' appearance came amid a broader wave of Hollywood visitors spotted across the UAE, with actor John Cena also seen in Dubai around the same time, reinforcing the city's growing pull as a stopover for international stars.
Carbone Dubai, the Middle East outpost of the cult New York restaurant, has become known as one of the city's prime celebrity-spotting venues since opening at Atlantis The Royal. The restaurant has previously drawn high-profile visits, including from Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose appearance at the venue set off what's locally been dubbed the "Fazza effect," a noticeable surge in attention and reservations following his visits to restaurants around the city.
With its chandeliers, red sauce classics and unmistakably New York atmosphere transplanted onto Palm Jumeirah, as a stop for visiting stars looking for a familiar slice of home while in Dubai.
Over the past few years, actors, athletes and musicians have been treating Dubai as both a destination and a place to be seen. Whether stopping through for events, filming, or simply a getaway, the city's luxury hotels and dining scene have become regular backdrops for celebrity sightings that quickly make their way across fan pages and social media.
For now, neither Adams nor his team have commented publicly on the visit, leaving fans to enjoy the sighting much as they found it, unannounced and purely by chance.