Why UAE is quietly becoming one of the world's best place to get a suit made

Bespoke tailoring in London or Milan carries a certain prestige, but it also carries a price that puts it out of reach for most. A fully canvassed bespoke suit on Savile Row will cost you upwards of £5,000. The equivalent, same floating canvas construction, same English fabrics like Scabal, Holland & Sherry, Dormueil. Italian fabrics like Zegna, Loro Piana, Cerruti or Delfino can be commissioned in Dubai or Abu Dhabi for a fraction of that figure.