Why UAE is quietly becoming one of the world's best place to get a suit made

Lower costs, faster turnarounds make UAE a global stop for custom tailoring
On paper, Dubai should be the last city in the world with a serious bespoke tailoring culture. Temperatures that sit above 40 degrees for months at a time. A dress culture that, outside the boardroom, tilts heavily casual. A city that did not exist in any meaningful sense sixty years ago, with no western formal wear tailoring heritage to speak of.
And yet, something interesting is happening.
At The White Stripes Tailors and Shirtmakers, with ateliers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we are seeing a pattern that was barely a trickle three years ago and has since become consistent: international clients, Increasingly, we see international travellers in the UAE for just two or three days carving out time to book a bespoke suit appointment.
Visitors from London, Mumbai, Nairobi, Singapore, New York. Men who already know what a well made suit looks like, and who have figured out that the UAE is a surprisingly good place to commission one. We realised that about 30% of our customers are travelling to the UAE.
They are not wrong.
Bespoke tailoring in London or Milan carries a certain prestige, but it also carries a price that puts it out of reach for most. A fully canvassed bespoke suit on Savile Row will cost you upwards of £5,000. The equivalent, same floating canvas construction, same English fabrics like Scabal, Holland & Sherry, Dormueil. Italian fabrics like Zegna, Loro Piana, Cerruti or Delfino can be commissioned in Dubai or Abu Dhabi for a fraction of that figure.
This is not a compromise on quality. It is a function of operating costs and a competitive local market. The craft is the same. The cloth is sourced from the same European mills. What changes is what you pay at the end of it.
For a business traveller already spending on flights and hotels, commissioning a bespoke suit during a UAE stopover makes straightforward economic sense.
Savile Row works on a multi month timeline. A suit commissioned in January may not be ready until April. That model works for a few clients who live locally, but it does not work for someone passing through.
UAE tailoring studios have had to adapt to a different kind of client. One with a busy schedule. At The White Stripes Tailors and Shirtmakers, we routinely work to compressed timelines without compromising on fittings or construction. Two fittings across a seven day window is achievable. For visiting clients, that is often enough.
This speed, combined with the quality of craftsmanship available in some of the UAE's best bespoke tailoring shops, is a combination that most traditional tailoring cities simply cannot offer.
Walk into a serious UAE tailoring shop today and the fabric selection will hold its own against most of what you find in Europe. Super 120s to Super 220s wools, cashmere or Vicuna wool, open weave fresco cloths built for warm climates, silk and linen blends for the region's social season.
The range is broad and the sourcing is genuinely international. At The White Stripes Tailors and Shirtmakers, we follow a model where 90% of the fabrics are ordered on demand from European mills with a delivery time of 48 hours to ensure that we’ve the latest designs. This model has been refined over the years to reduce timelines.
Clients coming from markets where access to premium European mill fabrics is limited, i.e. parts of Africa, South Asia, and the Gulf itself find the UAE's selection a significant draw. The choice, at this price point, does not exist in many other cities.
Dubai International Airport handled over 95 million passengers in 2025, making it one of the most connected airports on earth. That footfall is not incidental to the tailoring conversation. It is central to it.
When a city sits at the intersection of Europe, Asia, and Africa, it becomes a natural stop on the kind of schedules that also generate demand for formal wear. Abu Dhabi is on the same trajectory. As the capital grows its own business and cultural calendar, its tailoring market is growing with it.
The UAE has spent two decades building itself into a destination for luxury retail, fine dining, and high-end hospitality. Bespoke tailoring is a natural extension of that positioning and one where the UAE has a genuine competitive advantage that is only starting to be recognised internationally.
The clients now walking through our doors are the evidence. They came for business. They are leaving with suits that fit better than anything they would have paid twice the price for at home.
That is not marketing. That is just what is happening.
The Whitestripes Tailors and Shirtmakers offer bespoke and custom suits in Dubai (JLT, Cluster D) and Abu Dhabi. Book a consultation at whitestripes-tailoring.com