UAE flight status today: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai updates and schedule changes

Several flight cancellations and delays reported as airlines restore services.
UAE travellers are facing a mixed picture on Wednesday, October 7, with flight cancellations and delays reported at Dubai International Airport (DXB), while airlines continue to restore some international services.
British Airways is due to resume Dubai flights in November, while Lufthansa Group carriers are gradually restoring services between Dubai and major European cities. At the same time, flydubai and Air Arabia have listed multiple cancellations for October 7, and Emirates has suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv.
Passengers are advised to check their latest flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) will see up to 36 weekly flights to Europe return from October, restoring more connections for business, leisure and onward travel.
Lufthansa: Dubai–Munich and Dubai–Frankfurt from October 25
SWISS: Dubai–Zurich from October 27
Eurowings: Dubai–Berlin, Stuttgart and Cologne-Bonn from November 1
Austrian Airlines: Dubai–Vienna from December 12
The returning routes are:
Lufthansa: Munich-Dubai from October 25, five weekly
Lufthansa: Frankfurt-Dubai from October 26, up to five weekly
SWISS: Zurich-Dubai from October 27, daily
Eurowings: Berlin-Dubai from November 1, daily
Eurowings: Stuttgart-Dubai from November 1, four weekly
Eurowings: Cologne-Bonn-Dubai from November 3, three weekly
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai from December 12, five weekly
SWISS will operate the Zurich-Dubai route as LX242 and LX243, primarily using an Airbus A340-300 during the winter schedule.
Flydubai’s Tel Aviv services have been affected following the recent security incident involving flight FZ1073. Emirates has also suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect until further notice.
The update, issued on October 5, affects Emirates codeshare customers travelling on flydubai services. Passengers should check the latest status of their Tel Aviv booking before travelling.
Iranian airlines are facing growing regional restrictions following US sanctions. The UAE has suspended all Iranian airline flights to and from the country until further notice, preventing carriers such as Iran Airtour from operating to or from Dubai International Airport.
Flights to Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaimaniyah have been halted, while suspensions have also been reported involving Oman, Georgia and Azerbaijan.
UAE-India services continue to operate ahead of the October school break and the upcoming Dussehra and Diwali travel periods.
Key dates include:
October school break: October 12-16 for many British-curriculum schools
Dussehra: October 20
Diwali: November 8
Winter school break: From December 14
Travellers should confirm school holiday dates with their school and book early where possible. Travel demand is expected to increase during the October school break, Dussehra, Diwali and the December winter holidays.
Air India Express is expanding its Winter 2026 network to up to 135 daily departures, connecting 23 Indian cities with 12 West Asia gateways, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain.
IndiGo has introduced a fuel charge of INR5,500, about Dh215, per sector on new GCC-Middle East bookings from October 6.
Air Arabia will resume daily non-stop Ras Al Khaimah-Kozhikode flights from October 16.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several flights arriving at Dubai International Airport are cancelled or delayed on October 7.
The latest airport status supplied lists five specific cancelled arrivals involving Emirates, flydubai and SpiceJet. Further delays have also been reported.
Not all disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Cancelled arrivals at DXB
Emirates EK946 — Basra to Dubai
flydubai FZ1116 / Emirates EK2180 — Damascus to Dubai
Emirates EK637 — Peshawar to Dubai
flydubai FZ210 — Erbil to Dubai
SpiceJet SG5060 — Mumbai to Dubai
Delayed arrivals at DXB
Several flights are also operating behind schedule:
SpiceJet SG5118 — Kochi to Dubai
flydubai FZ988 / Emirates EK2323 — Moscow to Dubai
flydubai FZ992 — Saint Petersburg to Dubai
SpiceJet SG5157 — Jaipur to Dubai
flydubai FZ1736 / Emirates EK2139 — Almaty to Dubai
flydubai FZ1716 — Minsk to Dubai
Emirates EK613 — Islamabad to Dubai
flydubai FZ966 / Emirates EK2253 — Moscow to Dubai
US-Bangla BS343 — Dhaka to Dubai
flydubai FZ502 / Emirates EK2331 — Dhaka to Dubai
flydubai FZ1134 / Emirates EK2263 — Kathmandu to Dubai
Emirates EK583 — Dhaka to Dubai
Emirates EK375 — Bangkok to Dubai
flydubai FZ312 / Emirates EK2459 — Kabul to Dubai
Further delays have been reported on flights from Jeddah, Bangkok, Yerevan, Riyadh, Baku, Tbilisi, Astana, Kazan and Moscow.
Important travel update: Check your flight status before heading to the airport, as services may change at short notice.
Several arrivals at Zayed International Airport are also delayed on October 7.
The latest information supplied does not list any cancellations among the arrivals. As with DXB, not all disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Delayed services include:
Etihad EY489 — Kuala Lumpur to Abu Dhabi
Etihad EY188 — Athens to Abu Dhabi
Etihad EY331 — Kochi to Abu Dhabi
Air Arabia 3L182 / Etihad EY1673 — Calicut to Abu Dhabi
Air Arabia 3L715 / Etihad EY1397 — Tbilisi to Abu Dhabi
Etihad EY758 — Casablanca to Abu Dhabi
Passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport should check their latest flight status before leaving for the airport.
Etihad Airways has launched a new year-round direct service between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Airport.
The inaugural Airbus A320 service operated on October 4. The route initially operates once a week on Sundays and will increase to two services a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, from October 25.
The flight takes around three hours and 10 minutes, providing a direct link between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.
Emirates has suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect and until further notice.
Affected passengers have been advised to contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre and keep their contact details updated in Manage Your Booking.
Emirates’ website currently shows some October 7 services from Dubai as unavailable, rather than cancelled.
These include:
Dubai to Peshawar — status currently unavailable
Dubai to Damascus — status currently unavailable
Dubai to Basra — status currently unavailable
Emirates says flight-status updates will be available 24 hours before departure where information is not yet displayed.
The airline is also offering unlimited free date changes to Dubai for eligible bookings, subject to applicable taxes and fare differences. One free date change worldwide is also available for eligible tickets booked from April 2, 2026.
Flydubai has listed several cancellations for Wednesday, October 7, affecting services between Dubai and Damascus, Erbil and Abha. Its Tel Aviv services have also been disrupted following the recent security incident involving flight FZ1073. Passengers travelling to or from Tel Aviv should check the latest flight status before heading to the airport.
The cancelled services are:
FZ1115 — Dubai to Damascus
FZ1116 — Damascus to Dubai
FZ209 — Dubai to Erbil
FZ210 — Erbil to Dubai
FZ815 — Dubai to Abha
FZ811 — Dubai to Abha
FZ816 — Abha to Dubai
FZ812 — Abha to Dubai
Passengers booked on affected flights should check their booking and contact flydubai for rebooking or further assistance.
Air Arabia has also listed multiple cancellations from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on Wednesday.
Abu Dhabi cancellations
3L730 — Abu Dhabi to Baku
3L731 — Baku to Abu Dhabi
3L383 — Abu Dhabi to Cairo Sphinx
3L384 — Cairo Sphinx to Abu Dhabi
3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
3L021 — Kuwait to Abu Dhabi
Sharjah cancellations
G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain
G9108 — Bahrain to Sharjah
G9341 — Sharjah to Chattogram
G9342 — Chattogram to Sharjah
G9068 — Sharjah to Kuwait
G9069 — Kuwait to Sharjah
G9196 — Abha to Sharjah
G9195 — Sharjah to Abha
G9070 — Sharjah to Gassim
G9071 — Gassim to Sharjah
G9191 — Sharjah to Tabuk
G9192 — Tabuk to Sharjah
Passengers on affected Air Arabia services should check their booking and contact the airline for rebooking or further assistance.
Several international carriers continue to restore services, while others remain suspended or have changed schedules.
Air Astana has resumed Almaty and Astana services to Dubai, while Philippine Airlines has restored Dubai-Manila flights.
Air France has suspended Dubai and Riyadh services through October 24.
Cathay Pacific has cancelled Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights through January 31, 2027.
Singapore Airlines’ SQ494 Singapore-Dubai and SQ495 Dubai-Singapore services remain cancelled until December 1.
Wizz Air has postponed selected Abu Dhabi routes originally scheduled for late October to January 10, 2027, citing the latest EASA security update, the continued closure of Iraqi airspace, longer routings and additional refuelling requirements.
Lufthansa Group’s Abu Dhabi services operated by Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss remain suspended through October 24. Eurowings’ Abu Dhabi services are also suspended through October 24.
The UK has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE but continues to warn of possible flight cancellations, airspace disruption and an unpredictable regional security situation.
The US continues to list the UAE at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, citing terrorism and armed conflict.
Australia has lowered its UAE advice from “Do Not Travel” to “Reconsider your need to travel”.
Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE and several other Gulf countries.
The EASA conflict-zone information bulletin has been extended to November 16, with operators warned against operating in specified areas including the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Passengers flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah should:
Check their flight status before leaving home, even if the booking is confirmed.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by the airline.
Allow four hours when flying from Dubai on flydubai.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow extra time for traffic, security, immigration and airport processing.
Keep airline contact details updated to receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute cancellations, delays or schedule changes.
Follow official airline and airport channels for the latest information.
The return of British Airways and other international services, along with the planned expansion of Lufthansa Group flights, points to a gradual recovery in UAE aviation.
However, the cancellations and delays reported on October 7, together with continued Tel Aviv disruption and ongoing international travel advisories, mean passengers should not assume that a previously confirmed flight will operate as planned.
Check directly with your airline before setting out for the airport.