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UAE flight status today: Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai updates and schedule changes

Several flight cancellations and delays reported as airlines restore services.

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
7 MIN READ
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UAE travellers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport as airlines continue to adjust selected regional services.
UAE travellers are advised to check flight status before heading to the airport as airlines continue to adjust selected regional services.
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UAE travellers are facing a mixed picture on Wednesday, October 7, with flight cancellations and delays reported at Dubai International Airport (DXB), while airlines continue to restore some international services.

British Airways is due to resume Dubai flights in November, while Lufthansa Group carriers are gradually restoring services between Dubai and major European cities. At the same time, flydubai and Air Arabia have listed multiple cancellations for October 7, and Emirates has suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv.

Passengers are advised to check their latest flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.

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UK flights to Dubai set to resume

Dubai International Airport (DXB) will see up to 36 weekly flights to Europe return from October, restoring more connections for business, leisure and onward travel.

  • Lufthansa: Dubai–Munich and Dubai–Frankfurt from October 25

  • SWISS: Dubai–Zurich from October 27

  • Eurowings: Dubai–Berlin, Stuttgart and Cologne-Bonn from November 1

  • Austrian Airlines: Dubai–Vienna from December 12

The returning routes are:

  • Lufthansa: Munich-Dubai from October 25, five weekly

  • Lufthansa: Frankfurt-Dubai from October 26, up to five weekly

  • SWISS: Zurich-Dubai from October 27, daily

  • Eurowings: Berlin-Dubai from November 1, daily

  • Eurowings: Stuttgart-Dubai from November 1, four weekly

  • Eurowings: Cologne-Bonn-Dubai from November 3, three weekly

  • Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai from December 12, five weekly

SWISS will operate the Zurich-Dubai route as LX242 and LX243, primarily using an Airbus A340-300 during the winter schedule.

Dubai-Israel flights suspended:

Flydubai’s Tel Aviv services have been affected following the recent security incident involving flight FZ1073. Emirates has also suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect until further notice.

The update, issued on October 5, affects Emirates codeshare customers travelling on flydubai services. Passengers should check the latest status of their Tel Aviv booking before travelling.

Iranian airlines face regional restrictions

Iranian airlines are facing growing regional restrictions following US sanctions. The UAE has suspended all Iranian airline flights to and from the country until further notice, preventing carriers such as Iran Airtour from operating to or from Dubai International Airport. 

Flights to Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaimaniyah have been halted, while suspensions have also been reported involving Oman, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

UAE-India flights update

UAE-India services continue to operate ahead of the October school break and the upcoming Dussehra and Diwali travel periods.

Key dates include:

  • October school break: October 12-16 for many British-curriculum schools

  • Dussehra: October 20

  • Diwali: November 8

  • Winter school break: From December 14

Travellers should confirm school holiday dates with their school and book early where possible. Travel demand is expected to increase during the October school break, Dussehra, Diwali and the December winter holidays.

More flights and new IndiGo fee

  • Air India Express is expanding its Winter 2026 network to up to 135 daily departures, connecting 23 Indian cities with 12 West Asia gateways, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain.

  • IndiGo has introduced a fuel charge of INR5,500, about Dh215, per sector on new GCC-Middle East bookings from October 6.

  • Air Arabia will resume daily non-stop Ras Al Khaimah-Kozhikode flights from October 16.

Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.

Dubai flight status today

Several flights arriving at Dubai International Airport are cancelled or delayed on October 7.

The latest airport status supplied lists five specific cancelled arrivals involving Emirates, flydubai and SpiceJet. Further delays have also been reported.

Not all disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.

Cancelled arrivals at DXB

  • Emirates EK946 — Basra to Dubai

  • flydubai FZ1116 / Emirates EK2180 — Damascus to Dubai

  • Emirates EK637 — Peshawar to Dubai

  • flydubai FZ210 — Erbil to Dubai

  • SpiceJet SG5060 — Mumbai to Dubai

Delayed arrivals at DXB

Several flights are also operating behind schedule:

  • SpiceJet SG5118 — Kochi to Dubai

  • flydubai FZ988 / Emirates EK2323 — Moscow to Dubai

  • flydubai FZ992 — Saint Petersburg to Dubai

  • SpiceJet SG5157 — Jaipur to Dubai

  • flydubai FZ1736 / Emirates EK2139 — Almaty to Dubai

  • flydubai FZ1716 — Minsk to Dubai

  • Emirates EK613 — Islamabad to Dubai

  • flydubai FZ966 / Emirates EK2253 — Moscow to Dubai

  • US-Bangla BS343 — Dhaka to Dubai

  • flydubai FZ502 / Emirates EK2331 — Dhaka to Dubai

  • flydubai FZ1134 / Emirates EK2263 — Kathmandu to Dubai

  • Emirates EK583 — Dhaka to Dubai

  • Emirates EK375 — Bangkok to Dubai

  • flydubai FZ312 / Emirates EK2459 — Kabul to Dubai

Further delays have been reported on flights from Jeddah, Bangkok, Yerevan, Riyadh, Baku, Tbilisi, Astana, Kazan and Moscow.

Important travel update: Check your flight status before heading to the airport, as services may change at short notice.

Abu Dhabi flight status today

Several arrivals at Zayed International Airport are also delayed on October 7.

The latest information supplied does not list any cancellations among the arrivals. As with DXB, not all disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.

Delayed services include:

  • Etihad EY489 — Kuala Lumpur to Abu Dhabi

  • Etihad EY188 — Athens to Abu Dhabi

  • Etihad EY331 — Kochi to Abu Dhabi

  • Air Arabia 3L182 / Etihad EY1673 — Calicut to Abu Dhabi

  • Air Arabia 3L715 / Etihad EY1397 — Tbilisi to Abu Dhabi

  • Etihad EY758 — Casablanca to Abu Dhabi

Passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport should check their latest flight status before leaving for the airport.

UAE airline updates

Etihad launches new route

Etihad Airways has launched a new year-round direct service between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Airport.

The inaugural Airbus A320 service operated on October 4. The route initially operates once a week on Sundays and will increase to two services a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, from October 25.

The flight takes around three hours and 10 minutes, providing a direct link between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

Emirates flight status

Emirates has suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect and until further notice.

Affected passengers have been advised to contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre and keep their contact details updated in Manage Your Booking.

Emirates’ website currently shows some October 7 services from Dubai as unavailable, rather than cancelled.

These include:

  • Dubai to Peshawar — status currently unavailable

  • Dubai to Damascus — status currently unavailable

  • Dubai to Basra — status currently unavailable

Emirates says flight-status updates will be available 24 hours before departure where information is not yet displayed.

The airline is also offering unlimited free date changes to Dubai for eligible bookings, subject to applicable taxes and fare differences. One free date change worldwide is also available for eligible tickets booked from April 2, 2026.

Flydubai cancellations on October 7

Flydubai has listed several cancellations for Wednesday, October 7, affecting services between Dubai and Damascus, Erbil and Abha. Its Tel Aviv services have also been disrupted following the recent security incident involving flight FZ1073. Passengers travelling to or from Tel Aviv should check the latest flight status before heading to the airport.

The cancelled services are:

  • FZ1115 — Dubai to Damascus

  • FZ1116 — Damascus to Dubai

  • FZ209 — Dubai to Erbil

  • FZ210 — Erbil to Dubai

  • FZ815 — Dubai to Abha

  • FZ811 — Dubai to Abha

  • FZ816 — Abha to Dubai

  • FZ812 — Abha to Dubai

Passengers booked on affected flights should check their booking and contact flydubai for rebooking or further assistance.

Air Arabia cancellations on October 7

Air Arabia has also listed multiple cancellations from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi cancellations

  • 3L730 — Abu Dhabi to Baku

  • 3L731 — Baku to Abu Dhabi

  • 3L383 — Abu Dhabi to Cairo Sphinx

  • 3L384 — Cairo Sphinx to Abu Dhabi

  • 3L020 — Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

  • 3L021 — Kuwait to Abu Dhabi

Sharjah cancellations

  • G9107 — Sharjah to Bahrain

  • G9108 — Bahrain to Sharjah

  • G9341 — Sharjah to Chattogram

  • G9342 — Chattogram to Sharjah

  • G9068 — Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9069 — Kuwait to Sharjah

  • G9196 — Abha to Sharjah

  • G9195 — Sharjah to Abha

  • G9070 — Sharjah to Gassim

  • G9071 — Gassim to Sharjah

  • G9191 — Sharjah to Tabuk

  • G9192 — Tabuk to Sharjah

Passengers on affected Air Arabia services should check their booking and contact the airline for rebooking or further assistance.

Other international airline updates

Several international carriers continue to restore services, while others remain suspended or have changed schedules.

  • Air Astana has resumed Almaty and Astana services to Dubai, while Philippine Airlines has restored Dubai-Manila flights.

  • Air France has suspended Dubai and Riyadh services through October 24.

  • Cathay Pacific has cancelled Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights through January 31, 2027.

  • Singapore Airlines’ SQ494 Singapore-Dubai and SQ495 Dubai-Singapore services remain cancelled until December 1.

  • Wizz Air has postponed selected Abu Dhabi routes originally scheduled for late October to January 10, 2027, citing the latest EASA security update, the continued closure of Iraqi airspace, longer routings and additional refuelling requirements.

  • Lufthansa Group’s Abu Dhabi services operated by Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss remain suspended through October 24. Eurowings’ Abu Dhabi services are also suspended through October 24.

International travel advisories

The UK has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE but continues to warn of possible flight cancellations, airspace disruption and an unpredictable regional security situation.

The US continues to list the UAE at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, citing terrorism and armed conflict.

Australia has lowered its UAE advice from “Do Not Travel” to “Reconsider your need to travel”.

Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE and several other Gulf countries.

The EASA conflict-zone information bulletin has been extended to November 16, with operators warned against operating in specified areas including the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

What travellers should do

Passengers flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi or Sharjah should:

  • Check their flight status before leaving home, even if the booking is confirmed.

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if advised by the airline.

  • Allow four hours when flying from Dubai on flydubai.

  • Complete online check-in where available.

  • Allow extra time for traffic, security, immigration and airport processing.

  • Keep airline contact details updated to receive disruption alerts.

  • Be prepared for last-minute cancellations, delays or schedule changes.

  • Follow official airline and airport channels for the latest information.

UAE flight disruption remains fluid

The return of British Airways and other international services, along with the planned expansion of Lufthansa Group flights, points to a gradual recovery in UAE aviation.

However, the cancellations and delays reported on October 7, together with continued Tel Aviv disruption and ongoing international travel advisories, mean passengers should not assume that a previously confirmed flight will operate as planned.

Check directly with your airline before setting out for the airport.

Related Topics:
Emirates airlineIndia UAE travelIsraelEtihad AirwaysAviationAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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