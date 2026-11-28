Parkonic announces complimentary parking at selected locations across three emirates
Motorists in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah can enjoy free parking at selected locations during the upcoming Eid Al Etihad holidays, parking operator Parkonic has announced.
The complimentary parking will be available on December 2 and 3, covering selected malls, commercial centres and on-street parking areas across the three emirates.
However, parking arrangements may vary depending on the location, with motorists advised to check on-site signs for applicable terms and conditions.
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The announcement highlights the collaboration between Salik and Parkonic to enhance the UAE's smart mobility experience through seamless parking solutions. With integrated digital payment services, motorists can enjoy a smoother and more convenient parking experience across the country.
Parkonic-listed locations offering free parking on December 2 and 3 include:
World Trade Centre
Shams Boutik
ARC Tower (Gate Arc Boutik)
Dalma Mall
Al Wahda Mall
Motorists in Dubai can access complimentary parking at selected locations, including:
WAFI City
SME Business Village
Silicon Central Mall
Lulu Dubai (Al Warqa, DIP and Rashidiya)
Tilal Al Ghaf (on-street parking)
Dubai Silicon Oasis (on-street parking)
In Sharjah, the free parking offer covers three locations:
Lulu Muwaileh
Lulu Buhaira
Lulu Butina
Parkonic has clarified that parking terms may differ depending on individual locations and site-specific agreements. Motorists should check the signs displayed at each parking facility before leaving their vehicles.
The offer applies to selected Parkonic-operated locations and does not necessarily cover all parking areas across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.