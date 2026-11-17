Nawal and Abdullah Al Mistareeh to perform at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre on November 28
Sharjah: Sharjah will host 15 days of celebrations across its cities, towns and residential communities from November 19 to December 3 to commemorate the UAE’s 55th Union Day, with cultural performances, heritage exhibitions, family activities and musical concerts.
The Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee announced the programme on Tuesday, with events planned across Sharjah city, the Central Region and the East Coast, bringing together citizens and residents in celebrations of the country's history and national identity.
The main celebrations will begin on November 19 at Kshisha Park in Al Rahmaniyah, where activities will continue until December 3.
The park will host an Emirati family village, children's activities, exhibitions, traditional performances and stalls for young entrepreneurs. Visitors will also be able to explore interactive experiences using artificial intelligence and virtual reality.
Al Suyoh Family Park and Al Nouf 1 Park will hold family and heritage events over the same period, including traditional markets, children's entertainment and activities showcasing businesses run by Emirati families.
Sharjah National Park and Al Layyah Canal will join the celebrations from November 28 to December 3, offering cultural performances, competitions and family activities.
Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee, said the 55th anniversary provided an opportunity to honour the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the UAE's founding rulers.
He emphasised that the country's achievements over the past 55 years were built on unity, solidarity and a shared commitment to development.
Al Midfa added that the celebrations aimed to preserve the country's cultural heritage and strengthen the connection between younger generations and their national identity.
Celebrations across the Central Region
In Sharjah's Central Region, festivities will begin at Fili Fort in Al Madam on November 20 and 21, featuring school performances, traditional music, poetry evenings, heritage exhibitions and a Union Day parade.
Mleiha will hold cultural and heritage celebrations at its Heritage Village on November 26 and 27, while Al Batayeh will host events at Al Batayeh Public Park on the same dates, alongside activities in residential neighbourhoods.
Al Dhaid Fort will host celebrations on November 28, including a national parade, traditional performances, competitions, workshops and exhibitions featuring local businesses and government organisations.
East Coast celebrations
On Sharjah's East Coast, Kalba will hold celebrations from November 20 to 22, featuring theatrical performances, traditional music, children's activities and a maritime parade scheduled for November 22.
Wadi Al Helo will celebrate on November 21 at its Heritage Village, with school performances, poetry recitals and traditional cultural activities.
Khorfakkan Amphitheatre will host celebrations on November 26 and 27, including a national operetta titled Pride of the Nation, traditional performances and an exhibition featuring works by people of determination.
In Dibba Al Hisn, events will take place on November 27 and 28 near the city's flagpole, featuring a national procession and heritage performances.
Al Kharous Park will also host celebrations on November 27 and 28, including cultural activities and traditional performances.
Nawal to perform at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre
A major highlight of the celebrations will be a concert featuring singer Nawal and Emirati artist Abdullah Al-Mistareeh at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre on November 28.
The concert will feature a selection of popular songs and performances celebrating the UAE's national occasion.
Meanwhile, Al Hamriyah Heritage Village will hold celebrations from November 26 to 28, featuring traditional music, school performances, heritage competitions, interactive workshops, Emirati cuisine and a classic car exhibition.
Al Rahmaniyah will also host community activities on November 26.
The programme supports the UAE's Year of Family 2026, held under the slogan Growing in Unity, with activities designed to strengthen family relationships and encourage different generations to participate in cultural experiences together.
The committee has invited families, residents and visitors to participate in the celebrations across the emirate.