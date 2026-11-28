Beyond the distance and the physical demands of the journey, the ride has carried a message of gratitude to the Emirates, unity among its diverse communities, and the importance of giving back.

The initiative aims to support the installation of water coolers in workers’ accommodation, providing blue-collar workers with better access to drinking water.

Organised by Biker Buddies Brotherhood, the National Day ride has brought together riders from more than eight motorcycle clubs and over 20 nationalities for a challenging journey lasting more than 14 hours.

Dubai: More than 50 bikers from across the UAE took to the road on November 28 for an 850km ride to Liwa, turning their passion for motorcycling into a humanitarian initiative to support blue-collar workers.

He has noted that he wanted the ride to offer participants an opportunity to celebrate National Day while connecting with an important part of the nation’s heritage.

Liwa holds a special place in the country’s history as the maternal home of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father. His mother was from Liwa, where Sheikh Zayed has spent part of his early childhood.

According to Vicky M, president of Biker Buddies Brotherhood and organiser of the ride, the choice of destination has been deliberate.

The itinerary has included a stop at Tal Moreeb, one of the emirate’s best-known sand dunes, a visit to a historic fort in Liwa, and lunch at a traditional date farm.

The Liwa journey has been designed for experienced motorcyclists capable of handling a long day on the road. Vicky M has bared that many participants have never ridden to Liwa before. With the route, planned stops, lunch, and safety arrangements taken care of, riders can concentrate on the experience.

“Celebrating UAE National Day through this ride is a wonderful way to show our pride, respect, and gratitude towards this great nation,” described Rodrigues.

For Anand Rodrigues, director of Harley Owners Group (HOG) Dubai, the ride brings together his passion for motorcycling, his appreciation for the Emirates, and the opportunity to support the community.

“Charity is another very important way to show care and respect for others who are less fortunate,” shared Vicky M.

Having lived in the UAE since 1984, he has witnessed the country’s growth and benefited from the opportunities it offered. He believes giving back through humanitarian initiatives is one way of expressing gratitude to the country.

The charitable cause behind the ride is one Vicky M has supported for more than 30 years, providing water coolers for workers’ accommodation.

“Celebrating the UAE’s 55th National Day through a humanitarian initiative reflects the values of generosity, unity, and compassion that define this remarkable nation.”

“It is an immense privilege to transform our passion for motorcycling into a platform for positive social impact,” exclaimed Hani.

Samer Hani, president of Hawks DXB, has highlighted that the motivation extended beyond the enjoyment of riding.

He has expressed hope that the sight of riders from diverse nationalities travelling together will push the wider community to recognise the value of cooperation and respect for different cultures.

“When all the different clubs come together as one, we are stronger, we have better ideas, and more power to reach our dreams,” explained Vicky M.

He has seen the cooperation between motorcycle clubs as a reflection of the unity among the UAE’s emirates and their leadership.

Bringing motorcycle clubs together has been another important objective of the initiative. Vicky M has pointed out that clubs traditionally organised their rides separately, but he has been among those encouraging joint rides to strengthen relationships across the biking community.

“Seeing different riding clubs come together in formation shows the true brotherhood of the biking community, where club patches fade into the background and everyone rides as one for a good cause,” stated Francis.

Walter Francis, president of AD Tigons motorcycle club, has mentioned that celebrating National Day in Liwa made the experience meaningful. Having called the UAE home for a decade, the ride has been a chance to express his appreciation for the country.

“Supporting a charitable cause adds a deeper meaning to the ride because it reminds us that our passion for motorcycling can make a positive impact on the community,” added Braganza.

For his part, Reinhard Braganza of HOG Dubai, has underscored that the multi-club event demonstrated how people from different backgrounds could unite behind a shared purpose.

“I hope this inaugural edition will grow to a well-known event on the calendar of the biker community of the UAE and the region,” said Vicky M.

Its fourth edition, held on the second day of Eid Al Fitr in March this year, has attracted more than 375 motorcyclists representing 23 clubs. The Dubai-to-Kalba Corniche round trip has covered approximately 280km and also raised funds for water coolers in workers’ accommodation.

The Liwa ride builds on Biker Buddies Brotherhood’s annual Eid Ride, which has been established in 2023 with 175 participants.

“Our message is one of peace and unity and deep bonds between bikers, irrespective of nationality or brand of motorcycle. We all grow faster when we grow together.”

For the participants, the 850km journey has been more than endurance. It has been a celebration of the country they call home while they turn a shared passion into community support.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.