How did a small Eid bike ride grow into one of the UAE’s annual brotherhood event

The ‘Biker Buddies Eid Brotherhood Ride 2026’ runs with a shared mission to give back
Dubai: What started as a modest gathering of motorcycling enthusiasts has evolved into one of the UAE’s much-anticipated multi-club biking events, drawing hundreds of riders united by both passion and purpose.
Amid the current geopolitical situation, the fourth edition of the “Biker Buddies Eid Brotherhood Ride,” has been held on the second day of Eid and has brought together more than 350 motorcyclists from 41 nationalities, representing 23 clubs across the country.
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Launched in 2023 with just 175 participants, the annual ride has grown steadily, becoming a symbol of unity within the UAE’s diverse motorcycling community.
Vicky M, president of Biker Buddies Brotherhood, has noted that the event has always been envisioned as more than just a group ride.
“We ride not just for ourselves, but for those whose daily struggles often go unseen. This brotherhood is about unity beyond borders, beyond backgrounds, and beyond machines,” said Vicky M.
“When hundreds of bikers come together with one purpose, to help others, it shows the true strength and heart of our community.”
He has highlighted that the UAE’s multicultural environment has played a big part in the event’s success.
“It is only in UAE that bikers can ride together, bound by a common goal of brotherhood and charity."
Beyond the engines and open roads, the ride has carried a humanitarian mission. Participants contribute towards installing water coolers in worker accommodations, helping blue-collar labourers cope with the country’s intense summer heat.
The convoy has followed a route from Dubai to Kalba Corniche, a round trip of around 280km.
For many, the experience is more than just the destination, but a reflection of the community’s commitment to giving back, especially during the festive season of Eid.
Participants have shared that the ride has shown what makes the UAE special and unique.
“The annual Biker Buddies Eid Brotherhood Ride is a celebration of unity, friendship, and community spirit, people from all backgrounds, all cultures, coming together with one passion, it’s something truly special about the UAE,” stated Ronnie Svensson, marshal at Harley Owners Group Dubai.
For Kranthi Ramisetty, brand manager at Royal Enfield, the turnout has presented the UAE’s thriving biking culture.
“We wish to bring more happiness into many lives through our epic brotherhood rides and look forward to exploring the magnificent Middle East,” said Ramisetty.
Similarly, Hanan Sulaiman, the first Emirati certified sports track racer, has emphasised that the growing scale of the event has further demonstrated the country’s harmony.
“It strengthens the unity and solidarity within the biking community in the Emirates. This shows the level of integration and inclusiveness of UAE's multi-national culture,” told Sulaiman.
According to the Pakistani Riders Group UAE, the event has went beyond the ride.
“Every rider shared one road and one purpose, to celebrate Eid together as family,” explained Mirza Khud, founder of Pakistani Riders Group UAE.
“It wasn’t about speed or distance but about connection, proving that when brothers ride side by side, every journey becomes memorable.”
Moreover, Khud has bared that the day has included moments of reflection, tea stops, and exchanges of greetings, solidifying the sense of camaraderie among participants.
Meanwhile, the Biker Buddies Eid Brotherhood Ride is fast becoming a flagship event in the region’s biking calendar, with organisers expecting even greater participation in the next years.
As the convoy has wrapped up its journey, one thing has stood out, in the UAE, the spirit of brotherhood extends far beyond the road regardless of any weather or tensions.