Salo-Salo on wheels: UAE’s Filipino cyclists turn Al Qudra into a moving celebration of Independence Day

Over 550 riders turned the desert to a display of Filipino unity, resilience, bayanihan
Dubai: Long before the heat sets in, Al Qudra Cycling Track was already alive. Jerseys in various colours lined the desert edges. Bikes clicked into place. Flags were raised. And slowly, what is usually a quiet stretch of road became something else entirely, a Filipino village on wheels.
By the time the ride has begun around past five in the morning, more than 550 cyclists have gathered for “Kalayaan Ride 2026 Salo-Salo,” marking the 128th Philippine Independence Day in a way only the UAE’s Filipino cycling community knows how, together, loud in spirit, and united in purpose.
What unfolded next was not just a ride, but a rolling celebration of identity.
The event has featured three routes inspired by the Philippine islands, Luzon for 85 kilometres, Visayas for 65 kilometres, and Mindanao for 50 kilometres, ensuring that beginners, weekend riders, and seasoned cyclists could all take part.
But as organisers have repeatedly stressed, this was never about distance. It was about belonging.
This year’s theme, “Salo-Salo,” has shaped the entire spirit of the event. In Filipino culture, salo-salo means a shared meal or gathering where people come together to eat, celebrate, and spend time as one group.
It goes beyond food as it represents togetherness, hospitality, and community spirit, where everyone contributes and everyone is included.
At Kalayaan Ride, that meaning has come to life in the desert. Cycling teams and participants have brought food, shared resources, and supported one another, turning hydration stops and rest areas into communal spaces of connection, much like a family gathering away from home.
Speaking to Gulf News, main organiser Erwin Gutierrez has noted that the idea was to build something beyond sport.
“Together with Arby Intal, Kalayaan Ride did it again by uniting the community of Filipino road cyclists. With only one week of preparation, we still managed to organise the event,” Gutierrez told Gulf News.
“We expected fewer cyclists due to the heat, but the turnout was huge. It has now become one of the largest Filipino cycling events in the UAE.”
Over 50 cycling clubs, volunteers, and sponsors have supported the ride, reinforcing the scale of community involvement.
Last year’s turnout of just more than 350 cyclists has already marked a milestone. This year’s jump to over 550 registered riders has signalled something bigger, an increasing movement built not only on cycling, but on shared identity and belonging.
Beyond fitness and endurance, Kalayaan Ride has evolved into a platform promoting road safety awareness, healthy living, and stronger community ties among overseas Filipinos.
For many participants, the meaning of the ride could not be measured in kilometres. Angelo Loresta of 63 Mafia Cycling Collective has bared that it connects passion with pride.
“We are blessed to be in the UAE that supports this sport and has a world class cycling track for safer cycling. Events like this remind us that even though we are far from home, we remain connected through our culture, values, and shared experiences as overseas Filipino workers,” shared Loresta.
On the other hand, Bhejay Santos Bandong of TRB has kept his message simple and powerful.
“One love, one cycling community, one nation. Always be proud that we are Filipinos,” exclaimed Bandong.
For his part, Ace Cunanan of ICT Cycling Team has mentioned that cycling reflects core values of Filipino identity.
“Cycling has taught me discipline, perseverance, and unity, values that also reflect the Filipino spirit. This ride is not only about fitness and recreation, it is also an opportunity to celebrate our freedom, honour our heritage, and connect with fellow Filipinos in the UAE,” explained Cunanan.
Among the riders has been Lourds Adalia-Evertse of 3F, preparing for her first full Ironman next month. For her, Kalayaan Ride has been both inspiration and reminder.
“This ride is more than just cycling. It’s about bringing Filipinos together and celebrating our Independence Day as one community,” said Evertse.
“As someone training for my first full Ironman next month, being surrounded by fellow Filipinos who share the same passion, discipline, and positive energy, inspires me even more. It’s a reminder that we can achieve great things when we support one another.”
She has also advised fellow Filipinos to stay grounded in their identity.
“Never forget where you came from. Be proud of your Filipino roots and everything you have achieved abroad. Let us continue to be resilient, kind, and united.”
As cyclists dispersed across the UAE after completing their routes, the desert has slowly returned to silence. But what remained was not just another community event completed. It was the feeling of a shared table in the middle of the desert.
A “Salo-Salo” not of food alone, but of stories, effort, pride, and belonging. And a reminder that even far from home, unity can still be something you ride together.