Honouring our second home: Why Eid in the UAE feels more special this year

Residents reflect on gratitude, safety, and belonging in the Emirates this Eid
Dubai: As Eid 2026 arrives, many UAE residents are embracing a quieter, more meaningful way of celebrating, one that is shaped by reflection, resilience, and a deep sense of gratitude to the country they call their second home.
Across communities, the focus has shifted from large gatherings to intimate moments, with faith, family, and appreciation at the heart of the festivity.
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For Asiyah Vangie Monjardin, chairwoman of the Philippine Business Council Dubai and the Northern Emirates, this year’s Eid is all about keeping celebrations close to home.
She is marking the occasion with family and relatives, made even more special by her eight-month-old grandson celebrating his first Eid.
“Instead of big feasts or gatherings, we’ll focus on quality time, reflection, and gratitude. I am thankful to Allah (SWT) for His blessings and guidance, and for keeping us safe in these challenging times,” Monjardin told Gulf News.
She has highlighted that the UAE continues to be a source of comfort and protection, given the current situation.
“We’re reminded to appreciate the simple joys, to be grateful for our health and loved ones, and to honor our second home, the UAE, for protecting us in these troubled times. It may be quieter than the past Eids, but it’s richer in reflection, prayer, and gratitude.”
For many expatriates, Eid is also about building new traditions far from their home countries.
Pia Beverlyn Silveron, a guest service assistant in a hotel in Dubai, begins her day with Eid prayers, holding onto cherished rituals she grew up with, from greeting neighbours to sharing meals with loved ones.
“Now, I am far from home but I still celebrate Eid with people who became my second family here abroad such as my friends and colleagues,” shared Silveron.
Moreover, she has expressed her appreciation for the UAE as a place where people of different backgrounds can come together in faith and celebration.
“It is also a time to thank the UAE, my second home, for allowing me to grow professionally and spiritually, and most importantly, for keeping me safe.”
She added, “This year’s Eid, we need to exercise extra caution but it also means extra blessings because we continue to unite, do good, and emerge stronger.”
For John Maquiran, a preacher at the Islamic Information Centre, this Eid has showcased not only spiritual devotion but also trust in the nation’s leadership.
He has extended his greetings to Muslims worldwide and has conveyed his gratitude for the country’s strong focus on public welfare and safety.
“What makes this year’s Eid more special is the decision to conduct Eid prayers indoors. This just proves that the UAE government always puts its people first. It also paved way to meet new brothers and sisters and establish camaraderie within the community,” Maquiran told Gulf News in a phone interview.
Additionally, he has emphasised the UAE’s inclusivity, especially during these times.
“What is also striking is the shared responsibility of both locals and expats during this current situation and the assurance of the UAE leadership that ‘everyone is Emirati’.”
Eid this year may feel different because of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region. However, residents have found it more special as they reflect and reconnect with what truly matters.
For many in the UAE, honouring their second home has become part of the celebration itself, a reminder that even far from where they started, they are part of the Emirates that continues to offer safety, peace, and opportunity.