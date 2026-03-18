Authorities issue clear steps to follow during emergency alerts during Eid festivities
Dubai: As the UAE awaits for Eid Al Fitr, authorities have issued fresh guidance to ensure that residents and visitors alike can celebrate safely and with peace of mind.
The Dubai Media Office has released a safety guide explaining what to do if you receive an emergency alert on your phone, which can happen anytime, even during Eid. The guide is available in seven languages including Arabic, English, Mandarin, Russian, Hindi, Tagalog, and Urdu.
In light of the current situation, these emergency alerts continue to be shared by the UAE's Ministry of Interior to reinforce safety and awareness.
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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the media office has reminded that "Dubai remains safe and fully operational."
"This precautionary guidance supports a calm and safe response," stated in the video.
"If you receive an official MOI alarm on your phone, stay calm and no need to panic."
According to the guide, if an alert is received while inside a building, whether it be at home or at work, individuals have been advised to step away from balconies and windows and move to an interior area.
Listening closely to announcements or instructions from the building management or security teams is also crucial, and elevators should be avoided unless specifically instructed.
Individuals should remain in place until authorities confirm that it is safe. Once the "all clear" message is received, normal activities can continue calmly.
For those outside, the guide has stated to move indoors immediately and enter the nearest safe building.
Motorists have been advised to park safely, leave their vehicles, and take cover in a secure location.
Moreover, open areas should be avoided, along with standing near external walls, glass panels, windows, or balconies.
Additionally, authorities have urged the public to depend solely on verified information from official sources.
Sharing unverified messages, audio clips, or videos can cause unnecessary panic and confusion and may be subject to strict penalties, including fines and imprisonment.
In a separate announcement, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat has ordered that Eid Al Fitr prayers will be held inside mosques across the UAE this year.
Outdoor prayer grounds will not be used in a move aimed at ensuring smooth organisation and maintaining public safety. Worshippers are expected to attend their nearest mosques and follow official instructions.
The decision applies nationwide, with authorities calling for full cooperation and adherence to all guidelines.
With key informations in place, Eid celebration in the UAE is expected to be safe and peaceful across the country.