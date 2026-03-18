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Eid Al Fitr 2026 in UAE: Sharjah announces free public parking

Smart and paid parking zones remain chargeable throughout the holiday

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Eid Al Fitr 2026 in UAE: Sharjah announces free public parking
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Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking users in the Emirate of Sharjah will be exempt from fees on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd days of Eid Al Fitr.

This exemption allows residents and visitors to enjoy the celebrations without worrying about parking charges.

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The municipality clarified that this exemption does not apply to smart parking lots or zones that remain chargeable throughout the week and on public holidays.

Drivers are advised to follow the blue informational signs to avoid fines.

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