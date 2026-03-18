GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Eid Al Fitr: No Darb toll charges, free parking in Abu Dhabi

Motorists enjoy free Darb tolls and Mawaqif parking during Eid holiday period

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Eid Al Fitr: No Darb toll charges, free parking in Abu Dhabi
Supplied

Dubai: Public parking fees under the “Mawaqif” system will be free from Thursday, March 19, until Sunday, March 22. Paid parking resumes on Monday, March 23. Truck parking fees at Musaffah M-18 will also be waived during the official holiday.

Toll system

The Q Mobility announced that Darb toll gate fees will be suspended throughout the holiday period starting Thursday, March 19, until Sunday, March 22. Regular toll charges will resume on Monday, March 23.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Customer happiness centres

ITC Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from Thursday, March 19, until Sunday, March 22.

Official working hours will resume on March 23. Customers can access servicess 24/7 on

  • website: www.qmobility.ae

  • Darb app on both iOS and Android

  • Tamm Platform www.tamm.abudhabi

  • Service Support Centre 80003009

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Moonsighting Committee to convene

UAE Moonsighting Committee to convene

1m read
UAE announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector

UAE announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector

1m read
City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

City Buzz: Your guide to UAE's best events

6m read
Dh2–Dh3 parking, Dh4 tolls during peak periods.

Ramadan rush: Abu Dhabi revises Darb and parking fees

1m read