Eid Al Fitr: No Darb toll charges, free parking in Abu Dhabi

Motorists enjoy free Darb tolls and Mawaqif parking during Eid holiday period
Dubai: Public parking fees under the “Mawaqif” system will be free from Thursday, March 19, until Sunday, March 22. Paid parking resumes on Monday, March 23. Truck parking fees at Musaffah M-18 will also be waived during the official holiday.
The Q Mobility announced that Darb toll gate fees will be suspended throughout the holiday period starting Thursday, March 19, until Sunday, March 22. Regular toll charges will resume on Monday, March 23.
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ITC Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from Thursday, March 19, until Sunday, March 22.
Official working hours will resume on March 23. Customers can access servicess 24/7 on
website: www.qmobility.ae
Darb app on both iOS and Android
Tamm Platform www.tamm.abudhabi
Service Support Centre 80003009