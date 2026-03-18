Shoppers say the joy of Eid shines amid global tensions
Dubai: As Eid Al Fitr fast approaches, residents and expatriates in the UAE have started their Eid shopping ahead, balancing great anticipation with practical planning to avoid last-minute crowds.
From malls to neighbourhood markets, the spirit of the season remains visible amid ongoing developments, with shoppers focusing on what the celebration truly means.
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Some residents have noted that they prefer to complete their Eid shopping in advance to avoid long queues and crowded stores during the holiday.
Junaid Puthiya Purayil, an Indian expatriate in Dubai, has shared that he plans early every year.
"As Eid is about to come, I have done my shopping early to avoid the rush. I always look forward to buying gifts for my family, new clothes, some sweets, and special food items," Purayil told Gulf News.
"I usually shop at malls or local markets for the festive atmosphere. Usually, there are many Eid promos so I want to take advantage of that to grab presents for my family and friends."
Purayil, who is also a mobile shop owner in a mall in Dubai, has highlighted that small business owners like him continue to run operations as usual despite the current situation.
"Business remains strong even amid tensions. Customers are still coming to us during Ramadan and we expect Eid shopping to get sales more active," said Purayil.
For him, Eid is a time for "gratitude and togetherness" especially in periods of trials and uncertainty.
"During Eid, we prepare by cleaning our home, cooking special meals, and celebrating with loved ones. Most importantly, we attend prayers and we believe that peace will prevail."
Similarly, Ashiq Mustafa, a Nepali expat serving as a limousine driver, follows the same approach.
"As Eid nears, I shop early for gifts like clothes and sweets. It's the season of giving and the UAE has always been generous with offers and good deals for the celebration," stated Mustafa.
Mustafa has bared that Eid is a moment for the community to unite in prayer.
"I know that it has been challenging in the past few weeks but the joy of Eid shines through. We are blessed that our families are safe and our faith makes us stronger."
Meanwhile, Tayyba Haris, a Pakistani expat working as a guest service officer in a hotel, has pointed out that her excitement for Eid shopping is "on another level."
"Most girls love shopping and I love wearing abayas in different styles and colors. This time, I want to try something different for Eid. I’m planning to wear a skin-tone gown with a green crystal necklace and matching green heels," exclaimed Haris.
"I usually shop at malls for good quality at a reasonable price and I'm also planning to make a sweet dish and go for Eid prayer at the mosque."
Moreover, Haris has underscored that having the chance to celebrate with her family is what makes Eid special.
"Even though we are aware of the current situation in the world, nothing can take away the joy of Eid. Dubai is a safe city, and we trust Allah. I am also proud of the UAE security forces, so my family and I feel safe and live normally."
This year’s Eid may not be what most have expected, given the present circumstances. But with shoppers already making purchases and retailers reporting consistent sales, the run-up to Eid has become an even more meaningful festival for communities across the UAE.