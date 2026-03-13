Eid in the UAE: A celebration of reflection amid global tensions

That sense of community feels particularly meaningful this year. Eid carries both joy and an awareness of the wider realities of the world. The celebration can take the form of small, thoughtful gestures that carry genuine meaning. Dressing up for the day even when the gathering is modest. Sending messages to friends and family that go beyond routine greetings. Sharing sweets with neighbours who may be far from their own homes during the holiday. These gestures remain simple and thoughtful, keeping that sense of connection alive.