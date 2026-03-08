Why the UAE’s Year of Family matters now more than ever

The 2026 initiative highlights enduring role of families in social stability and progress
We are living in a world of extraordinary speed. People are constantly striving toward new goals, surpassing milestones, and seeking renewed outcomes. Yet the faster life becomes, the more we feel the absence of what truly makes us human: family.
No success can replace the reassurance of one’s family; no achievement can replicate the strength of belonging, and no progress can compensate for the quiet comfort of knowing someone is standing beside you.
That is why President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s directive to declare 2026 as the Year of Family feels deeply intentional. The evolution of any nation, the expansion of any economy, and the strength of any society ultimately rest on the unit of its household.
The UAE’s progress over the past 50+ years exemplifies this, providing validity to the expression that “actions speak louder than words.”
Cohesion is not secondary; it is essential.
Strong families do not hold societies back. They anchor them by providing continuity in periods of uncertainty and perspective in moments of rapid change. And when those values are lived at home, they naturally extend outward into our neighbourhoods, workplaces, and public life.
Family is where values take shape, where responsibility is learned, and where character is formed. When families feel supported, individuals show up stronger in every role they carry. Communities become more resilient, relationships become more respectful, and societies become more balanced as the health of a nation is closely tied to the well-being of its families.
I was personally raised in an environment where family and values were inseparable. Where integrity was taught quietly through example, and responsibility was understood as a duty toward others. Much of this was shaped by my grandfather, who scaled the Al Fardan Group as a family-owned business rooted in the UAE.
Guided by discipline, generosity, and an unwavering sense of principle, he believed that how you treat people (especially when no one is watching) is the true measure of character. Those principles were not confined to business but were a way of life. They shaped how relationships were built, how trust was earned, and how continuity was preserved across generations. To this day, as a homegrown business, it remains a core principle of our operations.
And while we are only one of countless businesses operating in the country, the UAE’s ability to lead by example not only shows what is possible when values guide progress, but also that instilling such values in companies based here, local and expatriate alike, is equally possible.
Societies everywhere are confronting a difficult reality: the pace of life has accelerated, while the space for reflection, care, and being intentionally present has narrowed.
Achieving more is great – but how great is it if this “success” comes at the expense of families being connected and spending less time together?
Although digital connectivity has made communication constant and global mobility has expanded opportunities, meaningful engagement will always require constant effort, especially in a world where many families are stretched across cities and continents.
The truth? The reality of our world won’t change. However, the Year of the Family is an initiative that invites all of us to reflect more deeply on the environments we are creating. It’s an opportunity for us to ask: Are we strengthening relationships or allowing them to falter under pressure?
It arrives at a time when the pace of life will not slow, and without intention, we risk losing the very anchors that keep us grounded. It calls on us to pause and to act. To shape policies, cultures, and business models that support belonging, stability, and human connection.
As the world accelerates, the UAE has chosen wisdom over haste. It has chosen to protect the foundation that holds every society together.
That is leadership.
That is vision.
And that is why the Year of Family matters now more than ever.
Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange