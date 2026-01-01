The Year of the Family: Rediscovering the art of connection

There is hope. In the UAE, the focus on family is deliberate and inspiring: the Year of the Family encourages households to slow down, reconnect, and celebrate bonds. Adults may miss a child’s proud grin or a sibling’s playful nudge — but small, deliberate acts of presence are powerful. We must make time — and make the effort. It is easy to say we are busy, yet where there is a will, there is a way. We owe this to our children and grandchildren. Around the world, families face similar challenges: they are pulled apart by distractions, distance, or competing demands. Choosing to pause, to be truly present in the moment, and to engage meaningfully is not just a personal act — it is a commitment to the continuity and strength of family bonds.