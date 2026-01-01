The Year of the Family: Rediscovering the art of connection

Why slowing down and being fully present matters more than ever in distracted homes
2026 has been designated as the UAE’s Year of the Family — a clear invitation to pause in our busy lives and rediscover what it means to truly see, listen, and connect with those closest to us. In a world overflowing with distractions — where devices constantly compete for our attention — we are often absorbed in screens, schedules, and concerns, leaving even those closest to us unnoticed.
Parents reading to children, cousins laughing together, grandparents guiding little hands in cooking or craft — these moments of presence are rare treasures, yet they strengthen bonds and shape family life. I remember my childhood as if it were yesterday, even though it was decades ago. Family meals were long, holidays and picnics brought everyone together, and parties were full of laughter. Board games or card games were evening rituals, complete with playful arguments over rules or points won and lost—charming memories that endure. Stories were shared, lessons learned, and values passed along naturally. Today, these traditions seem to be vanishing, making deliberate connection more important than ever.
“Will you pay attention? Can you focus for a moment? Are you truly listening?” Most of us heard such phrases countless times as children — at home, in school, even in church. Once, they were simple reminders to engage, and they immediately got us to refocus. Today, it feels almost revolutionary. Notifications ping, messages pile up, and social media never sleeps. If adults struggle to focus, how can children learn the skill? The irony is everywhere: at family dinners, birthday parties, or even clinic waiting rooms, people are so absorbed in devices that those beside them go unnoticed. Sometimes, even gestures of kindness carry the air of a facade, appearing sincere on the surface but lacking true engagement.
Teachers know this struggle well, repeating “pay attention” in tones ranging from playful to exasperated. Perhaps one day, it will appear in the dictionary as the phrase of the year — a reminder that attention is no longer trivial; it is essential. Teaching children, and reminding ourselves, to notice and engage fully is teaching them to live fully.
There is hope. In the UAE, the focus on family is deliberate and inspiring: the Year of the Family encourages households to slow down, reconnect, and celebrate bonds. Adults may miss a child’s proud grin or a sibling’s playful nudge — but small, deliberate acts of presence are powerful. We must make time — and make the effort. It is easy to say we are busy, yet where there is a will, there is a way. We owe this to our children and grandchildren. Around the world, families face similar challenges: they are pulled apart by distractions, distance, or competing demands. Choosing to pause, to be truly present in the moment, and to engage meaningfully is not just a personal act — it is a commitment to the continuity and strength of family bonds.
By putting down devices, noticing those around us, and listening with intent, we honour our families and reclaim the richness of life that too often slips by—because it is connection, not mere presence, that truly sustains us, strengthens our bonds, and shapes the world we live in.
Michael Guzder is Senior Vice-President of Education at GEMS and a former Principal
