Digital platform, legal awareness and community events boost worker wellbeing in Dubai.
Dubai: More than 350,000 workers across Dubai benefited from a large-scale humanitarian and digital initiative organised during the Eid Al Adha holiday, underscoring the emirate's commitment to worker welfare, social inclusion and labour rights.
Implemented by the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai in line with the Executive Council Resolution of Dubai, the initiative combined field outreach, legal awareness programmes and innovative digital engagement to reach workers in labour accommodations and workplaces across the emirate.
The initiative supports the committee's vision of making Dubai "the most distinguished, secure and reassuring work environment for workers" while strengthening community cohesion and inclusion through both direct and digital channels.
Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, said the programme's success in exceeding its targets reflects the committee's core institutional values, including appreciation, support, innovation, foresight and social responsibility.
"The strategic partnership and effective institutional integration between government entities, private sector partners and community organisations serve as the driving force behind the development of impactful initiatives with sustainable outcomes," Bin Suroor said.
He added that such initiatives strengthen workers' sense of belonging and reflect the values of tolerance, coexistence and solidarity that underpin Dubai's social and economic development.
Bin Suroor credited the initiative's success to close coordination among government agencies, private-sector partners and sponsors. Participating entities included the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, the Events Security Committee and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.
According to the committee, each organisation contributed expertise and operational capabilities to create a comprehensive and secure environment for implementing activities and reaching workers across Dubai.
The committee also led extensive logistical and organisational coordination efforts to ensure effective deployment of official and community resources.
Officials said the initiative extended beyond festive activities and was closely linked to the committee's broader mission of promoting compliance with labour laws, strengthening labour relations and encouraging fair workplace practices.
The programme focused on several strategic pillars aimed at enhancing worker wellbeing, awareness and engagement.
Dr Ahmed Mohammed Al Hashemi, Vice Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, highlighted the role of the Blue Connect platform in expanding the initiative's reach.
He said the platform represents a significant step in Dubai's digital transformation efforts, enabling workers to participate in activities, competitions and prize draws regardless of their location.
By removing geographical barriers, the platform allowed hundreds of thousands of workers in labour accommodations and workplaces to engage with the programme, achieving what officials described as an unprecedented level of inclusivity.
The committee also intensified legal awareness campaigns and field visits across labour communities to improve workers' understanding of applicable laws and official communication channels.
Officials said the effort was designed to strengthen awareness of rights and responsibilities while promoting a stable and positive work environment.
As part of the initiative, the committee organised a range of cultural and community activities in labour markets across Dubai.
The events were designed to reflect the diverse cultural backgrounds and nationalities of workers while creating an atmosphere of celebration, reassurance and institutional appreciation during the Eid holiday.
In its concluding assessment, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs said Dubai continues to demonstrate its position as a leading global model for labour welfare through effective coordination, continuous oversight and sustained investment in people.
The committee stressed that protecting workers' dignity, rights and wellbeing is not only a legal responsibility but also a deeply rooted humanitarian value and institutional culture that contributes to Dubai's sustainable development and future growth.