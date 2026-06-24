They should be close to industrial zones and transport networks
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that labour accommodations must be at least five kilometres away from family residential areas and close to industrial zones and transport networks, as part of standards aimed at ensuring safe and integrated living conditions for workers.
In its latest Labour Market magazine, the ministry also outlined four specific cases where domestic worker recruitment agencies must refund employers. The ministry highlighted requirements set out in its Worker Accommodation Standards Guide, which stipulates that labour housing should be located away from environmental pollution sources and flood-prone areas, while maintaining access to major roads and workplaces.
The standards also require operators to provide free internet services to enable workers to communicate with their families and access digital services.
The ministry said accommodation providers should organise recreational, social and cultural activities during official holidays to support workers' psychological and social well-being.
Labour housing complexes accommodating 1,000 workers or more must provide 24-hour medical clinics, sports facilities and access to financial services, according to the guidelines.
The standards also require sufficient space for vehicle movement, parking and bus access, while ensuring emergency vehicles, ambulances and civil defence teams can reach sites quickly when needed.
The ministry said the regulations form part of broader efforts to improve living conditions, safety standards and quality of life for workers across the country.