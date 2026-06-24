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UAE requires labour accommodations to be at least 5 km from family residential areas

They should be close to industrial zones and transport networks

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Labour accommodations must be at least five kilometres away from family residential areas and close to industrial zones and transport networks, as part of standards aimed at ensuring safe and integrated living conditions for workers.
Labour accommodations must be at least five kilometres away from family residential areas and close to industrial zones and transport networks, as part of standards aimed at ensuring safe and integrated living conditions for workers.
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Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that labour accommodations must be at least five kilometres away from family residential areas and close to industrial zones and transport networks, as part of standards aimed at ensuring safe and integrated living conditions for workers.

In its latest Labour Market magazine, the ministry also outlined four specific cases where domestic worker recruitment agencies must refund employers. The ministry highlighted requirements set out in its Worker Accommodation Standards Guide, which stipulates that labour housing should be located away from environmental pollution sources and flood-prone areas, while maintaining access to major roads and workplaces.

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The standards also require operators to provide free internet services to enable workers to communicate with their families and access digital services.

The ministry said accommodation providers should organise recreational, social and cultural activities during official holidays to support workers' psychological and social well-being.

Labour housing complexes accommodating 1,000 workers or more must provide 24-hour medical clinics, sports facilities and access to financial services, according to the guidelines.

The standards also require sufficient space for vehicle movement, parking and bus access, while ensuring emergency vehicles, ambulances and civil defence teams can reach sites quickly when needed.

The ministry said the regulations form part of broader efforts to improve living conditions, safety standards and quality of life for workers across the country.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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