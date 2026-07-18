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Xpeng electric SUV $10,000 cheaper than a Tesla Model Y?

Chinese EV maker takes aim at Tesla in Europe with a cheaper electric SUV

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
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Would you buy this Xpeng electric SUV that's $10,000 cheaper than a Tesla Model Y? The newly-launched L03 electric coupe was launched in Europe with a starting price of €34,990 — undercutting the Tesla Model Y by roughly €3,400 in Germany and by around $10,000 in Norway.
Would you buy this Xpeng electric SUV that's $10,000 cheaper than a Tesla Model Y? The newly-launched L03 electric coupe was launched in Europe with a starting price of €34,990 — undercutting the Tesla Model Y by roughly €3,400 in Germany and by around $10,000 in Norway.
Electrek

The Chinese automaker has priced its new L03 below the Tesla Model Y across key European markets, escalating the battle for the continent's largest EV segment.

Xpeng has fired one of its clearest shots yet at Tesla in Europe, unveiling the L03 electric SUV-coupe with a starting price designed to undercut the Model Y in nearly every major market.

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The company opened orders for the L03 in more than 60 countries this week during its global brand event in Munich, marking its largest international product launch to date. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter.

The headline is the price.

In Germany, the rear-wheel-drive Standard Range L03 starts at €35,600, roughly €3,400 less than Tesla's entry-level Model Y.

In Norway, where electric vehicles dominate new car sales, the difference is even more striking: the L03 starts at 299,900 kroner, about 100,000 kroner (roughly $10,000) below the Model Y.

The move places Xpeng directly against Tesla in Europe's highest-volume EV category at a time when competition from Chinese manufacturers is intensifying.

A value-first strategy

The L03 measures 4.65 meters long and is offered with four battery-electric variants in Germany, all powered by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.

Despite using a 400-volt electrical architecture, the L03 supports charging speeds of up to 236 kW, allowing a 10% to 80% charge in approximately 20 minutes.

Standard equipment includes a heat pump, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, and 6 kW vehicle-to-load capability. The flagship Ultra trim adds Xpeng's latest driver-assistance system powered by dual Turing AI chips.

A range-extender version, known as the L03 Power X, is expected later this year with a claimed driving range of up to 1,000 kilometers and a starting price of €38,600 in Germany.

Going directly after the Model Y

Tesla has already responded to slowing European demand by introducing a lower-priced Model Y Standard. Even so, Xpeng has positioned the L03 below it while offering a longer list of standard features.

The comparison illustrates the differing approaches.

Tesla's base Model Y still delivers a longer certified driving range — 534 km WLTP compared with 445 km for the entry-level L03.

But Xpeng counters with faster peak charging, more standard equipment, and a Long Range version that approaches Tesla's range while remaining less expensive.

TrimPowerBatteryWLTP Range0–100 km/hGermany Price
RWD Standard Range180 kW58.3 kWh445 km7.5 sec€35,600
RWD Long Range180 kW71.2 kWh520 km6.6 sec€38,600
AWD Performance285 kW71.2 kWh440 km4.5 sec€41,600
AWD Performance Ultra285 kW71.2 kWh440 km4.5 sec€46,600

Norway may be the most strategically important market.

The country's revised tax policy now applies 25% VAT only to the portion of an EV's purchase price exceeding 300,000 kroner.

By pricing the L03 at 299,900 kroner, Xpeng remains just below the threshold, preserving the vehicle's tax advantage by a margin of only 100 kroner.

A price that would stand out even in the US

Because European vehicle prices include value-added tax, direct comparisons with U.S. sticker prices can be misleading.

Excluding VAT, the L03's pricing translates to approximately:

MarketXpeng L03Tesla Model YDifference
Germany€35,600€38,970€3,370
France€34,990~€41,000~€6,000
Norway299,900 kr399,990 kr~100,000 kr

Those figures place the L03 in roughly the same price territory as the Chevrolet Equinox EV in the United States, while offering significantly faster charging and higher-performance dual-motor variants.

American consumers, however, are unlikely to see the vehicle anytime soon. Existing U.S. tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles effectively prevent Xpeng from entering the American market, leaving Europe as the primary battleground.

The broader significance

The L03's launch underscores how quickly Chinese automakers are reshaping Europe's electric vehicle market.

Tesla still retains important structural advantages, including its established Supercharger network, local production in Berlin, and a more mature service infrastructure. 

Xpeng's European dealer and service network remains comparatively limited, and some of its advanced driver-assistance capabilities are still awaiting broader regulatory approval.

But pricing has become an increasingly powerful competitive tool.

With the L03, Xpeng is offering a well-equipped electric SUV at a price that undercuts Tesla in Europe's most competitive EV segment. 

Whether buyers prioritise lower upfront cost over Tesla's ecosystem and brand strength will determine how much pressure this new challenger ultimately puts on the market leader.

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