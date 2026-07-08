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Tesla posts blowout quarter as Model 3/Y deliveries, energy crush forecasts

Rebound in sales and energy storage growth calms worries about Tesla’s momentum

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Media personnel gather near the Tesla's 'Model Y' vehicle during the inauguration of India's first Tesla showroom, in Mumbai on July 15, 2025.
Media personnel gather near the Tesla's 'Model Y' vehicle during the inauguration of India's first Tesla showroom, in Mumbai on July 15, 2025.
AFP

Tesla delivered one of its strongest quarterly performances in years, reporting vehicle deliveries that easily surpassed Wall Street expectations and offering fresh evidence that demand for its electric vehicles has rebounded after a sluggish start to 2026.

The company said it delivered 480,126 vehicles during the second quarter, far exceeding analysts' consensus estimate of about 406,600.

Forecasts crushed

Production reached 451,758 vehicles, while deployments from Tesla's rapidly growing energy storage business climbed to a record 13.5 gigawatt-hours, also beating forecasts.

The results mark a sharp turnaround from the first quarter, when Tesla delivered 358,023 vehicles, and represent a substantial increase from roughly 384,000 vehicles delivered in the same period a year earlier.

The company's Model 3 and Model Y remained its core products, accounting for 467,762 deliveries.

The stronger-than-expected figures eased investor concerns that Tesla was losing momentum amid intensifying competition from Chinese automakers, the expiration of US electric-vehicle tax incentives and lingering controversy surrounding Chief Executive Elon Musk.

The delivery surprise also validated expectations from several analysts who had recently argued Wall Street had become overly pessimistic after Tesla's weak first quarter.

Even optimistic forecasts had projected deliveries well below the company's actual results.

Energy division

Tesla's energy division continued to provide another bright spot. The company deployed 13.5 GWh of battery storage during the quarter, up sharply from 9.6 GWh a year earlier, reinforcing investor optimism that its Megapack business is becoming an increasingly important source of earnings growth.

Despite the operational strength, Tesla shares have traded lower in recent sessions amid a broader technology sell-off.

The stock closed at $402.90 on Tuesday, down about 4% for the day.

Even so, Tesla remains below where it began the year.

The shares traded around $438 to $452 during the first week of January 2026, meaning the current price is roughly 8% to 11% lower despite the company's stronger second-quarter performance.

Demand resilience

The latest delivery figures are likely to shift investors' attention back toward Tesla's underlying operations after months dominated by concerns over slowing EV demand.

Analysts say the company still faces significant long-term challenges — including price competition, shrinking government incentives and pressure on automotive margins — but the second-quarter report suggests demand has proven far more resilient than many on Wall Street anticipated.

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