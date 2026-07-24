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Indian activist Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike as 'Cockroach' protesters vow to press on

Unrest over jobs, accountability and exam reforms tests Modi government’s resolve

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Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration demanding educational reforms as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing protest movement in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration demanding educational reforms as part of the Cockroach Janta Party's ongoing protest movement in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
AP

NEW DELHI: Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk ended a 26-day hunger strike on Friday that helped galvanise a youth movement that's become one of India’s largest protests in recent years, but demonstrators vowed to continue until the education minister resigns.

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Wangchuk’s fast became a rallying point for India’s “Cockroach” protests, which began more than a month ago demanding education reforms after alleged leaks in some of the country’s most competitive entrance exams.

Since then, the movement has tapped into broader public anger over unemployment, government accountability and economic opportunity  drawing professionals, families and activists to demonstrations in New Delhi and cities across the country.

Sustained wave of public dissent

The demonstrations have become one of the most sustained waves of public dissent against Modi’s government in recent years, with thousands returning to the streets even after police used tear gas and batons this week to disperse marchers trying to reach Parliament.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said he ended his fast in the presence of two federal ministers after appeals from dozens of members of parliament and following “a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country.”

He did not elaborate on the talks.

Protest organisers said demonstrations would continue until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

They have called for demonstrations across the country on Friday in solidarity with students who were beaten by police during a march to Parliament on Monday that drew thousands of people.

“We won’t let Sonam sir’s sacrifice go in vain,” said Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical group that has spearheaded the movement, named in reference to a remark by the country's supreme court chief justice that compared some unemployed young people to cockroaches.

Nationwide protests

The nationwide protests come a day after Modi publicly addressed the protests for the first time, announcing fast-track courts to prosecute cases involving examination paper leaks.

The announcement did little to calm the movement, as protesters said it failed to address their demands for government accountability, examination reforms and compensation for the families of students who died by suicide after exam paper leaks.

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