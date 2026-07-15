Tharoor urges Sonam Wangchuk, inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’, to end fast

Dubai: India’s Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike, saying the protest had already achieved its purpose by drawing national attention and that the battle over students’ concerns should now be taken up in Parliament.

“To Shri Sonam Wangchuk-ji, my heartfelt appeal: please end your fast. You have awakened the conscience of the nation; that is what a fast is meant to do. India needs your voice for the long road ahead,” Tharoor wrote.

With Parliament scheduled to reconvene on Monday, he said elected representatives would have the opportunity to raise the concerns of students in “the highest forum of our democracy.”

Political leaders across party lines, including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, have urged Wangchuk to end his fast. Veteran actor Zeenat Aman also appealed to the government to open talks, saying India should not “sit back and watch one of its greatest minds be sacrificed.”

On Wednesday, a petition was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions for authorities to force-feed the activist. The plea claimed Wangchuk had lost 8.5kg and warned that his condition had become life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the CJP said its protest over the NEET issue had entered its 25th day. The group unveiled a five-point charter seeking examination reforms and claimed its campaign was receiving support from across the political spectrum.

“I respectfully urge you to reach out and engage in the dialogue our democracy owes its young citizens. That is not weakness; that is statesmanship,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with students protesting in Delhi and elsewhere, Tharoor said their anger reflected the frustration of a generation that had “done everything right and was still betrayed.”

Recalling his own middle-class upbringing, he said scholarships, fair examinations and merit had shaped his life, adding that transparent, merit-based exams remain the only route to opportunity for millions of young Indians. When question papers are leaked, examinations cancelled and trust in the system is eroded, he said, it is ordinary families—not the privileged—who pay the highest price.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.