Tharoor urges Sonam Wangchuk, inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s ‘3 Idiots’, to end fast

Activist enters 18th day of hunger strike as NEET protest gathers political backing
Dubai: India’s Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike, saying the protest had already achieved its purpose by drawing national attention and that the battle over students’ concerns should now be taken up in Parliament.
Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based engineer, innovator and education reformer who inspired Aamir Khan's character Phunsukh Wangdu in the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, has been on an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
In an open letter addressed to the protesters at Jantar Mantar, Tharoor reserved his strongest appeal for Wangchuk, whose health has deteriorated after 18 days without food.
“To Shri Sonam Wangchuk-ji, my heartfelt appeal: please end your fast. You have awakened the conscience of the nation; that is what a fast is meant to do. India needs your voice for the long road ahead,” Tharoor wrote.
With Parliament scheduled to reconvene on Monday, he said elected representatives would have the opportunity to raise the concerns of students in “the highest forum of our democracy.”
“That’s where the problem should be addressed, not by fasting unto death. Please heed my plea,” he wrote.
The appeal came as concern mounted over Wangchuk’s health. Supporters said Wangchuk has suffered significant muscle loss and remains in “immense pain” as his hunger strike entered its 18th day.
Political leaders across party lines, including Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, have urged Wangchuk to end his fast. Veteran actor Zeenat Aman also appealed to the government to open talks, saying India should not “sit back and watch one of its greatest minds be sacrificed.”
Despite the growing appeals, Wangchuk has refused to call off the protest.
On Wednesday, a petition was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions for authorities to force-feed the activist. The plea claimed Wangchuk had lost 8.5kg and warned that his condition had become life-threatening.
59-year-old engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh.
Best known for inspiring the character Phunsukh Wangdu in the Bollywood film 3 Idiots (though the character is fictional).
Founder of the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), known for innovative education models.
Winner of the Ramon Magsaysay Award (2018) for transforming education in Ladakh.
Has long campaigned on education, sustainable development and environmental issues.
Began an indefinite fast on June 28 at Jantar Mantar.
Joined protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Demands the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Alleges serious irregularities in the NEET examination and wants sweeping reforms to India’s examination system.
Protesters have unveiled a five-point charter seeking transparent, merit-based exams and stronger safeguards against paper leaks.
The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the petition on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the CJP said its protest over the NEET issue had entered its 25th day. The group unveiled a five-point charter seeking examination reforms and claimed its campaign was receiving support from across the political spectrum.
In his letter, Tharoor also urged the Centre to engage with the protesters instead of ignoring their demands.
“I respectfully urge you to reach out and engage in the dialogue our democracy owes its young citizens. That is not weakness; that is statesmanship,” he said.
Expressing solidarity with students protesting in Delhi and elsewhere, Tharoor said their anger reflected the frustration of a generation that had “done everything right and was still betrayed.”
Recalling his own middle-class upbringing, he said scholarships, fair examinations and merit had shaped his life, adding that transparent, merit-based exams remain the only route to opportunity for millions of young Indians. When question papers are leaked, examinations cancelled and trust in the system is eroded, he said, it is ordinary families—not the privileged—who pay the highest price.