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Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata after minor surgery

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari visited Mithun Chakraborty and said he was recovering well

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata after minor surgery
IANS

Dubai: Veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after undergoing a minor surgery, with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visiting him on Friday.

Adhikari shared details of his meeting with Chakraborty on social media, along with pictures of the actor from his hospital bed. He said he spoke to Chakraborty and was briefed about his condition.

“I pray for his speedy recovery,” Adhikari said in his post.

Speaking to reporters later, the chief minister said Chakraborty had undergone a minor operation on Thursday night and was doing well. He added that the actor was expected to be discharged soon.

Adhikari also spoke to doctors treating Chakraborty and described the veteran actor as an “asset of Bengal”, highlighting his contributions to cinema and politics.

Chakraborty, 76, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after previously serving as a Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member. He resigned from the Upper House in 2016, citing health reasons, before joining the BJP.

He has since been actively involved in the party’s election campaigns and has campaigned for BJP candidates, including during the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election.

The actor has faced health issues in recent years but has continued to work in films and remain involved in political activities.

His latest hospitalisation comes after a minor surgical procedure in Kolkata. Reports said he was recovering and in stable condition.

 With inputs from IANS

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