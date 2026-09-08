Dubai: Employees worried about AI replacing parts of their jobs may need to pay closer attention to how they use the technology, with experts warning that handing over too much of the thinking can weaken the very skills that keep people valuable at work.

Someone learning to code, for example, risks missing the fundamentals if AI writes everything from the start. The output may arrive faster, but the employee may lack the knowledge needed to spot mistakes or explain why the solution works.

“AI should help people spend less time on mechanical work and more time on meaningful work. If it gives you back an hour, use that hour to solve problems, collaborate with colleagues, innovate, or engage with customers, not simply to do less thinking.”

Hemmingsen suggests another test. Employees can ask whether they simply need an output or whether the task requires understanding why a decision is being made, whom it affects and what could happen next.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.