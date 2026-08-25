Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation empowers Tanzanian youth with state-of-art schools in Dodoma

“I am humbled to be able to contribute towards a robust education ecosystem for the hundreds of young students out here. As a society, it is our duty to ensure they are presented with the opportunities that they deserve, to enable them succeed in their lives. At the foundation, we are more motivated today to continue and scale up these initiatives. I wish to let the students here know that our foundation will ensure these students also get relevant skill training as they go ahead in their education, augmenting their employability,” according to Tanya.