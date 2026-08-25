Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation empowers Tanzanian youth with state-of-art schools in Dodoma

Two schools completed in Dodoma and officially handed over to the City Council
The Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation has completed two schools in Dodoma and officially handed them to the City Council, giving hundreds of young people greater access to quality education. The schools, equipped with state-of-the-art classrooms and world-class science laboratories, now offer dedicated facilities for promoting academic excellence and advanced scientific knowledge.
Sanjeev Mansotra, Founder of the Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation and Chairman of Planet One Group, reaffirmed his dedication to empowering underprivileged communities and stated: “The foundation has been striving tirelessly to empower communities through meaningful initiatives across Education, Employability and Healthcare. On this gratifying occasion, we not only reflect back at the strong impact the foundation has managed to deliver across several countries, but also remind ourselves about the need to double down on our ambition towards creating an empowered, happy and equitable society."
The Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation tackles social inequalities by investing in education, healthcare, skill development and women’s empowerment. It grants scholarships to girls pursuing higher studies, supports homeless children, establishes skill development centers that prepare women for gainful employment amongst many other initiatives. These initiatives give beneficiaries a number of ways to further fortify their learning and at the same time equip adults with valuable skills that they can eventually use as they foray into their wide array of professional endeavors.
Tanya Mansotra, Co-Founder of the Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation, emphasized society’s responsibility to give the youth a myriad of opportunities to first survive, then next to succeed. She also pledged continued support for students in Dodoma by adding relevant skill training to their education and strengthening their future employability.
“I am humbled to be able to contribute towards a robust education ecosystem for the hundreds of young students out here. As a society, it is our duty to ensure they are presented with the opportunities that they deserve, to enable them succeed in their lives. At the foundation, we are more motivated today to continue and scale up these initiatives. I wish to let the students here know that our foundation will ensure these students also get relevant skill training as they go ahead in their education, augmenting their employability,” according to Tanya.
Speaking at the handover ceremony held at Makutupora Primary School, Mtumba Constituency Member of Parliament, Honorable Anthony Mavunde, Minister of Mines of Government of Tanzania, said “This occasion marks the fulfilment of a promise we made to residents of Makutupora. He explained that, with Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation, this was the beginning of further development projects aimed at improving services for the community. He also called on parents, teachers and leaders to continue working together to improve the educational environment. We extend our sincere gratitude for providing us with this project through our partner, the Sanjeev Mansotra Foundation. This project is a major relief for us because it will reduce the number of children crowded into a single classroom and increase the effectiveness of learning.”