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UAE roads record zero deaths on first day of new school year

385,700 join safety pledge as UAE reports drop in traffic fatalities

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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A Day Without Accidents initiative, launched by the Ministry of Interior through the Federal Traffic Council, encourages motorists to commit to safer driving and follow traffic regulations
A Day Without Accidents initiative, launched by the Ministry of Interior through the Federal Traffic Council, encourages motorists to commit to safer driving and follow traffic regulations

Abu Dhabi: The UAE recorded zero traffic-related deaths on the first day of the new school year, the Ministry of Interior said, as 385,700 people took part in the “A Day Without Accidents” initiative this year.

The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Interior through the Federal Traffic Council, encourages motorists to commit to safer driving and follow traffic regulations, particularly during periods of increased road activity such as the start of the school year.

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As part of the initiative, eligible motorists who signed the pledge and met all the required conditions were rewarded with a four-point reduction in their traffic black points.

To qualify for the reduction, participants were required to register for the initiative, sign its official pledge and comply with all stipulated requirements.

The announcement came during the fifth meeting of the Federal Traffic Council, chaired by Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthy, Chairman of the council.

The council reviewed traffic fatality indicators across the UAE for 2026, with the figures showing a decline in the number of deaths caused by road accidents.

During the meeting, members also discussed measures to strengthen road safety and improve the response to traffic accidents and emergencies.

The council reviewed the outcomes of traffic initiatives and public-awareness campaigns aimed at encouraging motorists to comply with road safety rules and promoting safer behaviour on the UAE’s roads.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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