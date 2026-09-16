UAE roads record zero deaths on first day of new school year

385,700 join safety pledge as UAE reports drop in traffic fatalities
Abu Dhabi: The UAE recorded zero traffic-related deaths on the first day of the new school year, the Ministry of Interior said, as 385,700 people took part in the “A Day Without Accidents” initiative this year.
The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Interior through the Federal Traffic Council, encourages motorists to commit to safer driving and follow traffic regulations, particularly during periods of increased road activity such as the start of the school year.
As part of the initiative, eligible motorists who signed the pledge and met all the required conditions were rewarded with a four-point reduction in their traffic black points.
To qualify for the reduction, participants were required to register for the initiative, sign its official pledge and comply with all stipulated requirements.
The announcement came during the fifth meeting of the Federal Traffic Council, chaired by Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harthy, Chairman of the council.
The council reviewed traffic fatality indicators across the UAE for 2026, with the figures showing a decline in the number of deaths caused by road accidents.
During the meeting, members also discussed measures to strengthen road safety and improve the response to traffic accidents and emergencies.
The council reviewed the outcomes of traffic initiatives and public-awareness campaigns aimed at encouraging motorists to comply with road safety rules and promoting safer behaviour on the UAE’s roads.