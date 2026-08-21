GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

One in 50 children faces digital identity theft, UAE Cyber Security Council warns

Students are urged to use strong passwords and activate two-step verification

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The council urged pupils to use strong passwords for school and educational accounts and enable two-step verification.
The council urged pupils to use strong passwords for school and educational accounts and enable two-step verification.
Supplied

Dubai: One in every 50 children is exposed to digital identity theft, the UAE Government Cyber Security Council has warned, urging pupils to review their online habits as they prepare to return to school.

The council said the start of the academic year offers students an opportunity to strengthen the security of their accounts, devices and personal data, particularly as digital platforms become an increasingly routine part of education.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Among its key recommendations was a warning not to trust every message that arrives. Students should verify the identity of a sender before clicking links to reduce the risk posed by phishing messages and other online threats.

The council also urged pupils to use strong passwords for school and educational accounts and enable two-step verification, adding another layer of protection if login credentials are compromised.

Personal information should not be shared unnecessarily, it said, while privacy settings should be reviewed to limit exposure of students’ data when using digital platforms and services.

The council recommended carrying out what it called “digital hygiene” before the new school year begins.

That includes updating devices, deleting applications that are no longer used and reviewing the permissions granted to installed apps. The measures can reduce unnecessary access to personal information and help students begin the academic year with more secure devices.

Security software should also be downloaded only from official and trusted sources, the council said.

Students were advised to activate screen locks on devices used for school. The measure acts as a first line of defence if a phone, tablet or laptop is lost or stolen, helping prevent unauthorised access to information stored on it.

The council said relatively simple changes to everyday digital habits could help protect students' accounts, devices and personal information as they return to classrooms for the new academic year.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

As the new school year approaches, parents are getting ahead of fees, supplies, and transport, while helping children shift from holiday mode to school-day routines

How UAE families prepare for the new academic year

4m read
Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026 dates announced

2m read
UAE foils advanced cyberattacks targeting vital sectors

UAE foils advanced cyberattacks targeting vital sectors

1m read
Think before posting your trip, UAE warns travellers

Think before posting your trip, UAE warns travellers

2m read