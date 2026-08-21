Students are urged to use strong passwords and activate two-step verification
Dubai: One in every 50 children is exposed to digital identity theft, the UAE Government Cyber Security Council has warned, urging pupils to review their online habits as they prepare to return to school.
The council said the start of the academic year offers students an opportunity to strengthen the security of their accounts, devices and personal data, particularly as digital platforms become an increasingly routine part of education.
Among its key recommendations was a warning not to trust every message that arrives. Students should verify the identity of a sender before clicking links to reduce the risk posed by phishing messages and other online threats.
The council also urged pupils to use strong passwords for school and educational accounts and enable two-step verification, adding another layer of protection if login credentials are compromised.
Personal information should not be shared unnecessarily, it said, while privacy settings should be reviewed to limit exposure of students’ data when using digital platforms and services.
The council recommended carrying out what it called “digital hygiene” before the new school year begins.
That includes updating devices, deleting applications that are no longer used and reviewing the permissions granted to installed apps. The measures can reduce unnecessary access to personal information and help students begin the academic year with more secure devices.
Security software should also be downloaded only from official and trusted sources, the council said.
Students were advised to activate screen locks on devices used for school. The measure acts as a first line of defence if a phone, tablet or laptop is lost or stolen, helping prevent unauthorised access to information stored on it.
The council said relatively simple changes to everyday digital habits could help protect students' accounts, devices and personal information as they return to classrooms for the new academic year.